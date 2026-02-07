Severe weather warning raised to amber for wind in Malaga this Saturday

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Saturday, 7 February 2026, 12:30 Share

Malaga faces a new storm and a new weather warning due to the risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Spain's national weather agency Aemet has activated the amber level (moderate risk) in the Serranía de Ronda, where Marta, as this storm has been christened, will once again leave accumulated rainfall of 80mm in 12 hours.

Meteorologists warn that "more than 100mm may accumulate during the whole episode". The risk period will run from 12 noon to midnight this Saturday, 7 February.

As Marta passes through the province, very strong westerly gusts of wind are also expected. Specifically, from 3pm to 9pm these may reach 90 km/h in the same area.

Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley are also under a rain and wind warning. Although, in this case, Aemet forecasts that the most intense weather is expected again in the westernmost part (around Marbella and Estepona), and not so much in the city or the valley.

Once again, gusts of 90 km/h are possible between 3pm and 9pm (amber level), blowing from the west and inland. As for rainfall, about 50mm are expected to be collected in 12 hours (more likely in the western half of the province), between 12 noon and midnight on Saturday.

Record in Alpandeire

The municipality of Alpandeire in the Serranía de Ronda has claimed to be the rainiest place in the province. In the first five days of February it has registered 323mm after the passage of Storm Leonardo, making it the village in the province of Malaga that has received the most rainfall during these days.

This was explained by Gaspar Mena, head of the Alpandeire weather station, who also pointed out that another 443mm fell on the town in January. Thus, so far this year, which began in October, the municipality has recorded more than 1,200mm. The average annual rainfall in Alpandeire is between 800 and 1,000.