Severe weather warning for rain raised to amber this Sunday in Malaga province

Spain's national weather agency Aemet has raised its weather warning for heavy rainfall for this Sunday from yellow to amber. It warns of significant risk in the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce areas from midnight this Saturday until 6pm on Sunday, when accumulated rainfall of up to 80 millimetres in twelve hours is forecast.

In the rest of the province, there is a yellow warning in place in the Ronda area, where accumulated rainfall of up to 25mm in one hour is expected.

This first weekend of the year will be marked in the province by storm Francis, which will bring showers from Saturday evening This Saturday there is a risk of heavy downpours which could affect parts of the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and Ronda. In fact, at 6pm a yellow warning is expected to be activated in these areas with a forecast of up to 15mm in one hour and 60 in twelve.

For this Saturday, Aemet forecasts a 100 per cent chance of rain in Malaga city. The chance of showers is also 100 per cent for Sunday and Monday, although exact times have not been determined. Temperatures will remain stable, with highs of 18 degrees Celsius and lows of 10 degrees Celsius.

Due to the rain warning for this weekend, Malaga city council has decided to bring forward and reschedule some of the Three Wise Men parades that will run through the city until next Monday. The parades planned for Puerto de la Torre, Cruz de Humilladero and Carretera de Cádiz are due to be held this Saturday unless there are last minute changes, while Monday's parade through the streets of the city centre remains unchanged.

From Epiphany (6 January) onwards, the most likely scenario is that rainfall will decrease in intensity and extent in southern areas, although it could still be locally heavy in the Strait of Gibraltar and Melilla, while snowfall will be restricted to mountain areas, especially in the northern third of the peninsula.