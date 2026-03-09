Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incidents

Malaga province records several minor earthquakes in two days

The most intense was in Estepona on Sunday

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Monday, 9 March 2026, 18:10

Malaga province recorded several earthquakes between Saturday and Monday, the strongest in Estepona on Sunday.

The last registered tremor happened at 12.57pm on Monday in Ronda (1.6 magnitude at a depth of 21 kilometres).

The biggest of the quakes was at 3.53pm on Sunday (2.2 magnitude at surface level).

Saturday was the day with the most tremors: in Gaucín, Jimera de Líbar, Alfarnate and Cortes de la Frontera.

The magnitude did not exceed 1.6 in any of these episodes. Cortes de la Frontera was also the epicentre of another light earthquake on Friday.

