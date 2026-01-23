Several collisions and lorry breakdown disrupt traffic on key Malaga province roads on Friday morning

Almudena Nogués Málaga Friday, 23 January 2026, 09:59 Share

Malaga's provincial road network registered several traffic incidents that caused congestion at various points on Friday morning. Aggravated by the rain, the incidents disrupted the morning routine of workers, parents and students, who got stuck in traffic jams on the A-7, the AP-7 and the MA-20.

The first incident involved a lorry breakdown on the AP-7. By 9am, the incident had generated a traffic jam of around four kilometres just before the toll, from kilometre 1,019 to 1,023, and the large vehicle had not been removed from the right lane. For such heavy vehicles, the traffic authorities require the assistance of a special crane in order to remove them.

At almost the same time, a collision between two cars was reported on the A-7 at La Cala de Mijas. The incident disrupted the flow at kilometre 1,029 in the direction of Cadiz, causing up to six kilometres of traffic jams, although the tailbacks had been reduced to three kilometres an hour and a half later. The cars have already been removed from the left lane.

Another accident involving two vehicles was reported on the MA-20 towards Almeria, near Malaga city. At 8.25am, the traffic authorities said that the collision was occupying the left lane at kilometre 2.12, but the traffic jam reached kilometre 0 in Torremolinos. Although the emergency medical services were also mobilised to the scene, no injuries have been reported for the moment.