Malaga traffic: long tailbacks on A-7 motorway following two Monday accidents

Both incidents happened before 8am, with one of them creating a 12-kilometre traffic jam between Fuengirola and Mijas

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Monday, 9 March 2026, 09:25

Malaga's coastal road network reported two incidents this Monday morning.

The first happened around 7am, when a vehicle broke down on the A-7 in the direction of Cadiz, creating a tailback between Fuengirola and Mijas. The traffic jam had reached 12 kilometres, from points 1,012 to 1,024, by 8.15am, complicating commute to schools and workplaces during rush hour.

The latest update from the traffic authorities was around 8.30am, when road management had still not removed the vehicle.

The second incident occurred at the junction of the A-45 to the A-7 in the direction of Cadiz (kilometre 983) around 7.30am. According to sources, it concerned another broken down vehicle. Despite the removal of the car , there was still a four-kilometre traffic jam at 8.30am.

