Seven arrested for distributing counterfeit cigarettes after seizure of more than 400,000 packets in south of Spain

The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with the customs surveillance unit of the Spanish tax agency, has dismantled a criminal organisation with seven individuals arrested who stand accused of distributing counterfeit contraband tobacco in Andalucía.

According to a press statement from the force, the joint investigation began after the detection of a high level of activity by members of the organisation who were under police surveillance. The organisation was operating in different locations in the provinces of Seville, Malaga and Cordoba in order to make the investigation more difficult.

During the surveillance operation, investigators detected that large movements of counterfeit tobacco were taking place throughout Andalucía, which led to the operation being carried out jointly by units from the judicial police unit of the Seville command, Guardia Civil officers from Seville and Malaga, and the tax authorities.

As a result of the various operations, the investigation concluded with the arrest of seven individuals, who have been charged with offences related to tobacco smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and intellectual property crimes. Furthermore, during various searches, a "stash house" used by the organisation was discovered on an industrial estate in the province of Seville, where 405,500 counterfeit packets of cigarettes of various commercial brands - lacking the required tax stamps - were seized, with a market value exceeding 2,380,000 euros.

The detainees and the evidence have been handed over to the courts.