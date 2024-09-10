A September packed full of historical re-enactments and festivities across Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 07:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

September is the month with the most historical re-enactments and festivals recalling the past in the province of Malaga. There are some 10 events that focus mainly on the Al-Andalus period under Nasrid rule and the War of Independence with France. However, there are also others that retell the arrival of the railway to the province, the life of Andalucía's most famous bandit and the Moorish rebellions of the 16th century.

2 15 September Alfarnate Moors and Christians: the Envoy

Dramatised hand-to-hand fighting in Alfarnate. Diputación de Málaga

In the middle of this month, Alfarnate celebrates a Moors and Christians re-enactment, known in this case as La Embajada (literally 'The Embassy', but it is more about a special envoy). It forms part of the festival held in honour of Alfanate's patron saint, Nuestra Señora de la Salud, which will take place between 11 and 15 September. On the last day of the festival the two opposing sides assemble and the abduction of the image of the patron saint will be staged. The name of this re-enactment is due to the fact that in this plot a special envoy of Christians will demand the return of Our Lady by reading the text called 'Las relaciones', which has been preserved since the 17th century. For the finale, the Christian troops end up recovering the statue of the Virgin.

3 From 13 to 15 September Carratraca Embrujo Andalusí

Embrujo Andalusí in Carratraca. Diputación de Málaga

This event has many similarities with the Luna Mora de Guaro, which was held earlier this month. In fact, they have the same origin, not without controversy. But beyond this link, in Carratraca they will take advantage of this weekend to recreate their particular throwback to Nasrid rule through hundreds of lighted candles, a large traditional souk where visitors can buy handmade products and a wide range of musical, cultural and gastronomic activities. As 'embrujo' means bewitching or enchanting, visitors can expect to be bedazzled by what's on offer.

4 From 13 to 15 September Manilva Assault on Duquesa castle

Assault on the castle in Duquesa. Asociación Cultural Torrijos 1831

It is one of the very recent themed festivals to appear on this list, but it is already eagerly awaited in the eighteenth century fortress located just a few metres from Manilva beach. A very special re-enactment will take place there, in which there is a confrontation between French and British troops with the support of the people of Manilva. One of the peculiarities of this re-enactment is that it takes place on the same stage where a battle was waged in the middle of the War of Independence.

5 From 20 to 22 September Alameda Life and death of José María El Tempranillo

Life and death of El Tempranillo. Diputación de Málaga

The weekend closest to the date of the death of the famous bandit nicknamed El Tempranillo is when the village of Alameda celebrates a historical re-enactment of this peculiar character. That weekend the village that saw him die and where his remains are resting will give itself over to the dramatisation of his life and death.

6 From 20 to 22 September Algarrobo The burning of Algarrobo

The burning of Algarrobo. Diputación de Málaga

Another episode of the War of Independence that has been perpetuated through historical re-enactments is the one that takes place on the penultimate weekend of September in the village of Algarrobo. This village in La Axarquía was under serious threat during that war that, as the story goes, could have ended with the entire town centre being burnt to the ground. There was a great deed that prevented it and which is remembered today in this festival with such a historic theme.

7 From 20 to 22 September Salares Andalusian Arabian festival

Andalusian Arabian festival. Diputación de Málaga

Few settings are more ideal to enjoy an event like the one proposed every September by the village of Salares. The streets of this small village in the Axarquia region are the ideal place to pay homage to the medieval past. This is the Arabian Andalusí festival, an event with a very clear, cross-cultural theme, located right next to a minaret, the remains of a mosque and even the remains of a fortress that has been hidden for centuries.

8 From 20 to 22 September Bobadilla Railway festival

Street parades at the railway festival. Ayuntamiento de Antequera

Among the most original of festivals with a specific theme in September is the one that revolves around trains and the railway station village of Bobadilla Estación in Antequera. This village, closely linked to the railway world, has been celebrating since 2015 the arrival of the railway line over 150 years ago. For this reason, a unique atmosphere will be recreated, taking visitors back to the last half of the 19th century and the first years of the 20th. Street parades, puppet theatre, tastings of local stews as cooked on the railways and live music are some of the activities planned for this year's railway festival.

9 21 September Historical recreation in the town of Casarabonela

Historical recreation in the town of Casarabonela.

'Justice' is the subtitle chosen for this dramatisation set in the period of the Moorish uprisings of the 16th century, which will take place on the penultimate Saturday of this month of September in the small town of Casarabonela. This historical re-enactment will relive a day in the spring of 1560 in the old town. The best way to find out the outcome is to visit the town on that day from midday onwards.

10 From 27 to 29 September Montejaque Battle of La Puente

Battle of La Puente. Ayuntamiento de Montejaque

Another heroic deed that is remembered from the War of Independence is the one that has been re-enacted for decades in the village of Montejaque. There, the battle that took place in the enclave known as La Puente is remembered, where a group of Serranos (local militia), led by their commander José Aguilar, was able to celebrate an epic victory over the troops of the Napoleonic army.