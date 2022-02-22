Search continues for man missing from Colmenar since Sunday The police are focusing on the rural Realengo area, where the 44-year-old’s car was found on Monday

A major search is continuing today for a 44-year-old man from Colmenar, who went missing on Sunday. Volunteers from the SOS Desaparecido association and local residents have joined the Guardia Civil, National and Local police, fire brigade and Civil Protection teams in the hunt for Rafael Postigo, whose car was found in the rural Realengo area on Monday. There was no sign of anything unusual with the vehicle, and Rafael is said to know the area well.

The search began again at 8am this Tuesday morning (22 February), with the help of police dogs and a drone, but so far there has been no sign of Rafael, who suffers from mental health problems and is believed to have stopped taking his medication. His parents, with whom he lives, say he left no note and no explanation when he left the house on Sunday.

This is not the first time he has disappeared, and on the previous occasion he was found in Granada. His family are asking anyone who might know anything or who see him to get in touch with the Guardia Civil by ringing 062, or the emergency services control room on 112.