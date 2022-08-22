This is the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year in Malaga: when it begins, ends and the holiday dates In addition to the national and regional holidays, schools are allowed to take an extra two days off for local ones

T he countdown has started for the new school year in Malaga province. Term will begin on Monday 12 September for infant and primary schools and special education centres in Malaga province, and on Thursday 15 September for secondary, Baccalaureate and vocational training students. The 2022-2023 school year will come to an end on 23 June next year, according to the calendar which has been approved by the regional Education Department.

As well as the 12 national and regional public holidays, schools will also be able to add another two days off for local holidays. If these two extra days fall during school holidays, they can be taken on 31 October (to combine with the holiday for All Saint’s Day on 1 November) and on 2 May.

There won’t be much opportunity for pupils to ‘make a bridge’ between public holidays that fall close together or to a weekend this school year. The national holiday on 12 October falls on a Wednesday and 1 November, All Saints Day, is a Tuesday. There will be no ‘bridge’ between Tuesday 6 and Thursday 8 December, and the Christmas holidays will be from Saturday 24 December to Sunday 8 January

In Malaga province the school calendar still includes half-term between Monday 27 February and Friday 3 March, and the Easter holiday will be from 3 to 7 April. Monday 1 May (Labour Day) is also taken as a holiday.

For infant, primary and special education pupils, the calendar consists of 178 days of tuition and 890 hours of direct teaching, including breaks. For secondary, Baccalaureate and vocational training pupils, there will be 175 days of tuition.

Ordinary classes for secondary and baccalaureate pupils will finish on 23 June, apart from those on the second Baccalaureate course, when they will be brought forward to 31 May.

From 1 to 11 September, staff will already be back at school to prepare for the new term, plan courses, and generally take care of all the organisation that a new school year entails.