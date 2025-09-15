Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez speaks on public services, the welfare state and the housing crisis during major rally in Malaga

Chus Heredia Monday, 15 September 2025, 14:04 Share

More than 4,000 people packed the University of Malaga sports hall on Sunday to hear the Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez speak at the rally organised by the PSOE party to kick off the new political year and, with it, the electoral race to govern Andalucía. Outside, a refreshing sea mist ('taró') dominated the horizon. Peaceful protests demanded demarcation for the housing projects in the district of El Palo, more job stability for temporary workers and others stood in support for the Palestinian people. Traffic jams and blocked access points were the norm. Parking proved tricky. However, at a quarter to one the event closed with an announcement that struck close to home: central government will revoke a total of 53,000 tourist apartment licences across Spain, some 16,740 in Andalucía and 8,014 in Malaga (initially the Prime Minister said 6,000, although the figure was later corrected). Of the total, the municipalities where most have been revoked are Marbella (1,902), Malaga city itself (1,471), Benalmádena (926) and Fuengirola (686).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda (MIVAU) has notified digital platforms of these cases, requesting that they remove the online listings for these properties. These are apartments that have applied for the mandatory national tourist licence registration number since 1 July, but have not obtained it because they do not meet the legal requirements.

There is no doubt that Malaga and the Andalucía region will be a strategic location in the next electoral race. The two main political leaders, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, have both chosen the Costa del Sol province to kick off the new political year following summer break.

Just after 11.30am, the rally's MC announced the arrival of ministers Isabel Rodríguez (Housing) and Luis Planas (Agriculture). There was a general ovation with the usual music blaring. Plus the aircon, but no wi-fi. On the big screens the song lyrics: 'Verde que te quiero verde', (oh, how I love all that green), the socialist slogan for Andalucía.

At 11.45am, the secretary-general for the socialists and Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, entered the pavilion, escorted by the leader for the PSOE party in Malaga and the Minister of Finance and candidate for the Andalusian regional government, María Jesús Montero. Selfies were taken in the access tunnel. Red flags with a heart on them were waved alongside flags with the green-and-white colours of Andalucía and the whole audience was on its feet.

Josele Aguilar attacked Malaga's mayor: Is he even going to run for office?

Josele Aguilar, in a calm tone, began by thanking the audience: "Together we are unstoppable in Andalucía." On the central lectern, a slogan read: "Andalucía wants change."

"If Malaga is a leader in tourism, industry and business, it is because we had a minister called Magdalena Álvarez and a prime minister called José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero," he continued. He praised the Sánchez government's management of Malaga. He also mentioned the IMEC (nanoelectronics hub) and the airport expansion initiatives in Malaga.

"We are faced with a right-wing that is a soulless quagmire, which is undermining public services in Malaga. And we socialists cannot allow this. The PP project in Malaga is exhausted. And the best example is the city's mayor, who goes from failure to failure, like the 2030 World Cup bid or the fact that there are families leaving the city because they can't find housing. For many years now, the people of Malaga have had enough of Paco de la Torre", he said in such a turn of phrase that some journalists covering the event interpreted this as a step forward to become a candidate for Malaga city council.

"María Jesús Montero is the guarantee of public services in Andalucía", Aguilar concluded.

Montero will make housing a priority if she becomes president of the Junta de Andalucía

The Minister of Finance in Madrid and candidate for the regional government, wearing a patterned dress in shades of green and purple, drew her first applause by expressing her solidarity with Gaza: "As always, Pedro Sánchez sets the standard for what democratic and dignified countries should do", she said. Her speech focused on housing, employment and long-term care. "I assure you that, when I am president, housing will be the priority for the Junta de Andalucía. We are a united, strong party that believes in itself, that believes in a change that offers hope for thousands of people in Andalucía", she continued, at the same time while boasting about her ministry's work on employment and the pension increases. On this point, she attacked the Andalusian PP deputies who voted against the reduction in working hours in Congress on Wednesday.

Debt and healthcare

"What company or family is told they're going to be forgiven 19 billion euros and says no, that it's a trap? The Sánchez government has an Andalusian accent. They say no because this issue does not sit well with the PP, because their deceitful, lying argument, which tries to pit regions against each other, falls flat," she stated in relation to debt relief. "Andalucía would be the region to benefit the most. So it can reinvest in education, healthcare, fighting forest fires...", she insisted.

Special mention was made of healthcare, gaining the biggest audience reaction with some chanting from attendees - in particular, criticism of healthcare management in Andalucía. "We have the highest waiting lists in Spain and the worst healthcare indicators. What a beautiful healthcare system we socialists built. Do you remember?" said Montero, recalling achievements in transplants, technology and research.

"Juanma Moreno [the Junta's current head] has said that Andalusian healthcare is unsustainable. Just like he said about pensions. Those who don't believe in the public sector, how are they going to protect or shield this system? There's a 35% rise in private health insurance in Andalucía because the PP wants a charitable healthcare system," she declared.

Montero said that 2,000 public classrooms have been lost, which would have gone to private or state-subsidised schools. "There is no investment and no teachers, with no catering for children with special needs. Some 30,000 vocational training students have not been able to start their studies and have to turn to private options", she added, before mentioning that the number of private universities in Andalucía has increased by five and that degrees are being authorised in them that have no approval in public universities.

"We have just visited 520 homes in Malaga. Of the 180 million euros provided by central government and European funds, the Junta only contributes one million euros," she said. "In Andalucía, housing and rental prices have risen more than anywhere else and they refuse to apply the law that works so well elsewhere. For the socialists, housing is a right, not a speculative asset. We have this whole task ahead of us: to entice people to Andalucía so that they can achieve the best years for the future. Moreno Bonilla hasn't brought a single project to this land. We are going to protect what makes us equal: our public services", she said.

"Our victory is a joint one, a necessary one for Andalucía. Let's go for it. Let's go for victory", she concluded.

Sánchez's speech: "The next Junta president"

PM Pedro Sánchez then took the podium and predicted Montero's electoral victory in Andalucía as the audience chanted "president". He began by applauding the pro-Palestine demonstrations during the Vuelta a España pro cycle race.

The prime minister, wearing jeans and a denim shirt with rolled-up sleeves, highlighted Spain's example in defending human rights: "Long live human rights and long live the Spanish people."

"The PP and Vox are one and the same. If Juanma Moreno needs them in Andalucía, I have no doubt that they will use them. The PP is mimicking the far right. They're just trying to demolish everything we've built in recent years. They not only practise bad politics, but also bad manners. All they do is insult."

Government until 2027?

The prime minister predicted that the PP will remain in opposition and that the current legislature could last until 2027. "Feijóo has become a poor copy of Abascal. The only thing they do is vote against the general interest of the people", he said.

On this point, he listed the bank tax, the pension revaluation, labour reform and the reduction of working hours. "They're not hurting for Spain, it hurts them to be in opposition. The more economic successes the country has, the louder the shouting. One of the main rating agencies has just upgraded Spain's solvency rating. We account for 40% of the EU's growth. We are reducing unemployment, including youth unemployment.... We have always been clear that insults do not reduce healthcare waiting lists or facilitate access to housing. We choose to govern", he declared.

Vocational, professional training

Sánchez criticised the climate change deniers and praised Luis Planas as "the best minister for the Andalusian campo and agriculture". He then reviewed the policies on scholarships, grants and vocational training ('FP'), where he asserted that his government is investing 550% more than the previous one... "The employability rate for dual vocational training is over 60%. When we came to power, it was 30%. That is what socialists do when they govern the land."

One of the main themes of the conference was housing. Sánchez mentioned the law that allows regional governments to take action alongside the single rental registry. As of 1 July 2025, obtaining a single rental registration number is required to be able to list a tourist property on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking. "We wanted to bring order to tourist apartment lets because it makes rentals more expensive and reduces supply. Many young people and families can no longer afford not only to buy a property, but also to afford a rental. In Malaga, you know this very well. We have detected many irregularities and what we're going to do is to remove 53,000 properties from this single register so they can become permanent rentals. Of these, 8,000 are in Malaga."

The revocation of a tourist apartment's registration number, granted by the state's single registry, is done by requesting its deregistration via the digital one-stop shop provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda. Once deregistration is complete, the digital platforms are automatically notified so they can remove the listings linked to the affected property.

Sánchez also attacked Juanma Moreno. "I see him as lacking drive. And in María Jesús Montero I see drive, commitment, approachability and hard work. And always looking to the left. Onward we go," he concluded.