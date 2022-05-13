Runners and walkers mark World Press Freedom Day Close to 800 people took part in the event, with a percentage of raised funds going towards helping Ukrainian refugees

The fifth Malaga's Press Race, held last Sunday (8 May), brought together almost 800 people, including athletes, families, groups of friends and journalists, to celebrate World Press Freedom Day after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as the traditional 7km race for serious runners through the city's streets, this year the organisers added the first Solidarity Walk, at just two kilometres long. The mayor, Francisco de la Torre, and the president of the Malaga Press Association, Elena Blanco Castilla, fired the starting gun for the event that was won by Mario García Moreno (Club Mediterráneo). In the women's absolute category, the winner was Teresa Velasco Castillo (Atletismo del Sur).

Part of the proceeds from the day will go to the UNHCR organisation and will be used to help refugees from Ukraine.