Royal pavilion welcomes visitors to the fairground

One new feature at this year's Malaga fair is the main gateway to the Cortijo de Torres fairground.

The structure measuring 29 metres high by 40 wide is a replica of the queen's pier pavilion that was put up in the city to welcome Queen Isabel II in 1862. The gateway can also be visited offering views of the fairground.