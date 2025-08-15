Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ñito Salas
Malaga fair

Royal pavilion welcomes visitors to the fairground

The structure is a replica of the queen's pier pavilion that was put up in the city to welcome Queen Isabel II in 1862

SUR in English

Friday, 15 August 2025, 14:32

One new feature at this year's Malaga fair is the main gateway to the Cortijo de Torres fairground.

The structure measuring 29 metres high by 40 wide is a replica of the queen's pier pavilion that was put up in the city to welcome Queen Isabel II in 1862. The gateway can also be visited offering views of the fairground.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall promises 1.2 million euros for improvements after years of complaints
  2. 2 Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola
  3. 3 Plans for bathing area and open-air auditorium in popular Costa del Sol park
  4. 4 Robert John Northcott 1945-2025
  5. 5 Plans progress for 57 affordable houses on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Ten people subject to court-issued warrants arrested in Mijas
  7. 7 All (Andalusian) roads lead to Santiago
  8. 8 Former police officer convicted for data protection breaches
  9. 9 Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals
  10. 10 Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Royal pavilion welcomes visitors to the fairground

Royal pavilion welcomes visitors to the fairground