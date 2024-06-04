Seven shaded hiking routes you can comfortably do even when the heat is on in Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 19:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Summer is almost here in Malaga province and the heat is on. It is the moment when many keen walkers hang up their boots and find cooler activities instead. However, there are still some options for the most passionate hikers who refuse to give up despite the heat.

One option of course is to just get up much earlier in the morning or even go on night-time treks under the protection of a full moon. There are also itineraries that run through shady areas, thanks to leafy forests and narrow passes.

1 Marbella Monks' stream path

Children walk along the Monks' stream.

In the Sierra Blanca there is a spectacular network of approved trails that allow you to explore this mountainous area. There are many that climb to high altitudes and are exposed to the sun, but there are also others that take shelter in thick forest areas. A route that runs parallel to the Monks' stream and ends at the remains of an old chapel provides plenty of shade and this linear walk is easy and just over two kilometres long (one way).

2 Carratraca Llano de Arenalejos path

Llano de Arenalejos path.

The route starts from the village, which is known for its now closed historic spa. Protection from the sun is provided by a splendid pine forest along a large part of the trail which drops down to the Sierra de Aguas mountain range and includes sand so fine that it is reminiscent of the beach. The chapel Trinidad Grund ordered to be built and which was destroyed by lightning can also be seen on the path.

3 Ojén Sendero de la Virgencita path

After passing through El Cerezal, this route follows an old irrigation channel.

This circular route, approved in 2022, is characterised by a spectacular contrast from the start in the centre of Ojén, to a leafy forest in the Sierra Blanca. As such, except for some sections at the beginning and end, a good part of the route is in the shade of the pine forest. It also passes a small sanctuary in a natural shelter in the sierra, popularly known as the Virgencita chapel, which is what the route is named after.

4 Equaleja Charco de la Cal path

Last stretch, before reaching Charco de la Cal.

Some people only come to the chestnut groves of the Alto Genal through the Bosque de Cobre (copper forest), but in spring they miss out on pleasant walks like the Charco de la Cal route from Igualeja. The first section is on the road and does not have much shade, but you can skip it and start right at the dirt track where one of the signs for the route is located. From there, almost the entire path is on a dirt track under the shade of the chestnut trees.

5 Yunquera Puerto del Saucillo-Puerto Bellina

On this circular route is the Pinsapo del Candelabro.

Spanish firs, pines and even yews provide shade on this low-difficulty circular route that starts from one of the best viewpoints in Malaga province: the Puerto del Saucillo. It should be borne in mind that vehicle access to this enclave is usually restricted during the fire risk season. In this case, you will have to first tackle a steep climb through a somewhat more open forest, which does not guarantee as much shade at all times of the day.

6 Cañete la Real Ruta de las Carboneras

Pinar de las Carboneras.

Unlike other routes on this list, this one is exposed to the sun for the first third of the path. For this reason it is advisable to do the trail first thing in the morning on hot days, although almost two thirds of the route runs under the spectacular Las Carboneras forest, one of the best-kept secrets of los Cañeteros. There is even a small stone library. The last stretch, before reaching the village, has little shade.

7 Benalmádena Tajo de la Sabia path

Approved path of the Tajo de la Sabia.

In the first sections it will be more difficult to find thick woods that provide shade, but as you ascend it will become easier, as this route enters one of the most beautiful mountainous enclaves of the Benalmádena mountain range. The aim is to reach the tajo de la Sabia, but above all to enjoy a pleasant walk where if you're lucky you may see a herd of mountain goats.

* Other recommended options with shade along much of the route are the Porticate chapel path (Yunquera), the José Lima path (El Juanar, in Ojén), the Vereda del Faro (Marbella), the Libélulas trail (Benahavís) or the Los Pinsapos de los Reales de Sierra Bermeja walk (Benahavís).