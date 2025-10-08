Young soldier from elite Spanish Legion unit in Ronda found dead after going hiking in mountains

Europa Press Cadiz Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 18:04 Share

A 23-year-old soldier from Chiclana de la Frontera, a legionnaire in Ronda, died during a hiking route in the Sierra de Cádiz mountain range, in an area near the town of Ubrique, where he had gone on the afternoon of Monday 6 October.

Sources from the Guardia Civil told Europa Press that a search operation was activated on Tuesday morning when the young man was reported missing, as he had not turned up at his post that morning and had not spent the night at his home the night before.

When it was discovered that he had gone on a hiking route through Ubrique, the Guardia Civil called in the mountain rescue and intervention group (Greim), which is based in Ubrique, and a helicopter from Granada.

Finally, the search team found his body on what is known as Pico de la Silla, and the body was evacuated from the scene for an autopsy to be performed, which will determine the cause of death of the soldier. Although other causes have not been ruled out, everything points to it being an accident.