Rescue of the injured paraglider in Montecorto. CPB
112 incident

Woman injured after paragliding accident in Serranía de Ronda

Firefighters, police officers and an ambulance crew were involved in the rescue of the 64-year-old

SUR

Ronda

Monday, 6 October 2025, 10:33

A 64-year-old woman was injured and had to be rescued by the emergency services on Friday after a paragliding accident in the Serranía de Ronda in Malaga province, according to 112 Andalucía.

Just before 3pm the alert was raised about a woman who had suffered a paragliding accident and was injured on a dirt road in Montecorto. Malaga's provincial fire brigade consortium (CPB), Guardia Civil police officers and 061 emergency medical services were alerted and travelled to the scene.

According to fire brigade sources, several crews helped the medical professionals in the rescue of the paraglider, specifically in the immobilisation and subsequent transfer to a waiting ambulance. The injured woman, aged 64 and suffering from hip pain, was taken to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda.

