Unlucky driver suffers an accident, escapes from vehicle through window and then plunges five metres straight down a roadside storm drain
112 incident

Unlucky driver suffers an accident, escapes from vehicle through window and then plunges five metres straight down a roadside storm drain

After his double ordeal, the motorist in the Serranía de Ronda was eventually rescued by firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 7 January 2024, 08:24

A man who was involved in a traffic accident in the Serranía de Ronda climbed out of the passenger window of his vehicle only to fall about five metres down a storm drain in Benaoján. The doubly-unlucky motorist was eventually rescued by members of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB).

Amazingly, as reported in a message on the CPB's social media, the driver did not suffer serious injuries.

