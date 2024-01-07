Unlucky driver suffers an accident, escapes from vehicle through window and then plunges five metres straight down a roadside storm drain

Sections
A man who was involved in a traffic accident in the Serranía de Ronda climbed out of the passenger window of his vehicle only to fall about five metres down a storm drain in Benaoján. The doubly-unlucky motorist was eventually rescued by members of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB).
Amazingly, as reported in a message on the CPB's social media, the driver did not suffer serious injuries.
