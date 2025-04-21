Two new roundabouts planned to reduce accidents on major road between Malaga and Ronda

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 21 April 2025, 18:59 Compartir

Access to Ronda from the A-367, which is the usual route taken after travelling along the A-357 that leaves Malaga city via Ardales, will undergo some major work to improve road safety. This specific road improvement is a project initiated by the Junta's regional ministry for public works (Fomento) to construct two new roundabouts that will improve traffic circulation and access to the urbanisations of Los Pinos and El Cerro del Almendro. The project involves an investment of almost one million euros and is 85% co-financed with European funds for regional development (Andalucía Feder programme 2021-2027).

The project has been put out to tender for 945,731 euros and four construction companies have bid for the contract. The aim of the work is to alleviate traffic problems in this area, especially following the opening of the new Setenil road that has added 3,000 more vehicles per day to the volume of traffic on the A-367. The work will take six months to complete and includes the creation of a roundabout alongside the existing petrol station in that location, then another roundabout at the end of the nearby housing estates. The work is expected to improve the connection between Olvera and Ronda, making it easier to travel along that road and reducing journey times.

On this section of the A-367 road there are currently many direct access points to housing estates and various side-roads with a multitude of left turns, which generates many stops and starts that increase both the risk of accidents and the actual accident rate of the road. Therefore, in order to prevent these manoeuvres from continuing to happen on the main road, service roads are planned to run continuously alongside this stretch of the A-367 between the two roundabouts. This service road will collect all traffic entering and exiting the residential areas and will be physically separated by means of barriers from the main road, thereby preventing direct access, as is currently the case.

The section starts at kilometre 36.2 of the A-367 and will run for 750 metres. There will be a single carriageway with 3.50-metre-wide lanes and half-metre-wide hard shoulders in both directions of traffic, fully surfaced. The service road on each side will have 3.5-metre lanes too, with inner verges of variable width and outer verges of half a metre.

As for the roundabouts, they will have a central island some 15 metres wide, inner verges of half a metre and outer verges of one metre with a kerb on the inside. In addition, the entire A-367 will be resurfaced from Ronda to where it intersects with the Guadalhorce section of the A-357 dual carriageway towards Ardales and Malaga.

Regional minister for Fomento, Rocío Díaz, pointed out that the Junta de Andalucía is still planning to make the whole road into a dual carriageway. To this end, her department is immersed in the drafting of the project to add a dual carriageway stretch to the A-367 between kilometres 36.8 and 40.8 at an estimated construction budget of 14 million euros. Progress is also being made on the proposal to turn eight kilometres of the A-357 into dual carriageway in the area around Cártama and Pizarra, which will also indirectly result in a shorter journey time to Ronda from Malaga city.