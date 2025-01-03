Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The kings collected letters from children in several villages. Vanessa Melgar
Three Kings come early to young and old in Ronda’s villages
Three Kings come early to young and old in Ronda’s villages

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar visited the tiny hamlets on the outskirts of the town on Thursday before heading to the area's hospital today

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Friday, 3 January 2025, 11:17

The Three Kings have already started spreading festive cheer in the Ronda area. Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar have been in the town since Monday when they climbed up the famous Tajo gorge. Later they were presented with the keys to the town by the mayor, María de la Paz Fernández.

On Thursday the trio made their way to some of the tiny hamlets on the outskirts of the town: El Llano de la Cruz, La Cimada, Los Prados, La Indiana, Puerto Saúco and Los Villalones. There they greeted children and were accompanied by the royal post woman who collected youngsters’ letters ahead of the most magical night of the year, when the Three Wise Men bring gifts.

In La Cimada, 105-year-old María Sánchez did not want to miss out on the visit from the kings. “I like them all, all three are very good,” she said, adding that all she asked them for was “good health”.

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar with 105-year-old María Sánchez. Vanessa Melgar

Thanks to the visit, both children and adults have had a tiny preview of the parade to be held on Sunday. Before leaving gifts for children, though, the Wise Men still have a busy schedule ahead in Ronda. This Friday they will be visiting associations, care homes and the Serranía hospital, among other locations.

The parade itself in Ronda, with 18 floats, will make its way around the town centre from 6pm on Sunday evening, weather permitting. In all cities, towns and villages, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will have plenty of sweets to share out with the people lining the streets, in the case of Ronda, six tonnes of them.

