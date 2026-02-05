Malaga 112: three earthquakes recorded in three hours

Isabel Méndez Málaga Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:32 Share

The province of Malaga registered three light earthquakes on Wednesday, 4 February.

The movements, likely linked to groundwater shifts, were registered in the village of Gaucín, in the Serranía de Ronda.

According to the national institute of geography (IGN), they occured at 2.34pm (magnitude of 2.4), at 4.50pm (2.5) and at 4.55pm (2.3).

"It seems to have been a hydroseism caused by some kind of underground water movement and the like, with all the rain we've had, which may have opened up a crack and triggered the seismic movement.

But as far as I know, and no one has told me otherwise, there have been no injuries and no material damage," Mayor of Gaucín Pedro Godino said.