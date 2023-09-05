Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A National Police officer monitors the Ronda bullring
Police &#039;neutralise&#039; three drones illegally flying over Ronda&#039;s major bullfighting festival
Security

Police 'neutralise' three drones illegally flying over Ronda's major bullfighting festival

One of the devices was about to fly over the town's bullring before it was safely landed by a specialist unit on the ground. Flying a drone in an unauthorised area can result in a fine ranging between 600 and 30,000 euros

Europa Press

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 13:38

Compartir

Three people have landed in hot water after they were caught flying drones illegally above Ronda's major bullfighting festival at the weekend.

National Police were forced to neutralise the three drones which were flying without authorisation over the Plaza de Toros, Plaza de España, El Tajo gorge and the historic town centre during the Pedro Romero fair between 1-3 September. One of the drones was about to fly over the bullring when it was stopped, according to investigators.

In a statement, police said the drones posed a danger to the public as they hovered over a large mass of people. However, no injuries were reported.

Police officers at the main entrance of the fair. CNP

Police used jamming systems to stop the drones in the air and then move them to a safe area for landing.

Three people allegedly responsible for controlling the drones will be reported, police said. Flying a drone in an unauthorised area can result in fines ranging between 600 to 30,000 euros.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 In pictures and video: storm smashes into central Spain leaving several people dead and missing
  2. 2 Vertical gardens and fountains, a sneak peek of what Estepona's striking new boulevard will look like
  3. 3 MoveTransfer, the Costa del Sol app that aims to offer all the key services a tourist would need
  4. 4 Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival
  5. 5 Halal tourism guide for Andalucía launched in southeast Asia
  6. 6 Fuengirola aims to stay in shape with healthy lifestyle campaign
  7. 7 European rowing championships produces six medallists from Malaga
  8. 8 Antequera still pointless as Segunda RFEF season gets under way
  9. 9 Nerja's Ángela Lobato defends Spanish crown at Beach Volleyball Championship
  10. 10 Malaga padel star Bea González secures third tournament victory with new partner

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad