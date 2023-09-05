Police 'neutralise' three drones illegally flying over Ronda's major bullfighting festival

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

Three people have landed in hot water after they were caught flying drones illegally above Ronda's major bullfighting festival at the weekend.

National Police were forced to neutralise the three drones which were flying without authorisation over the Plaza de Toros, Plaza de España, El Tajo gorge and the historic town centre during the Pedro Romero fair between 1-3 September. One of the drones was about to fly over the bullring when it was stopped, according to investigators.

In a statement, police said the drones posed a danger to the public as they hovered over a large mass of people. However, no injuries were reported.

Ampliar Police officers at the main entrance of the fair. CNP

Police used jamming systems to stop the drones in the air and then move them to a safe area for landing.

Three people allegedly responsible for controlling the drones will be reported, police said. Flying a drone in an unauthorised area can result in fines ranging between 600 to 30,000 euros.