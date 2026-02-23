Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of former mayor of Ronda Teresa Valdenebro. SUR
Courts

Former Ronda mayor cleared of negligence as councillor and daughter lose 'wedding case' appeal

The regional high court overturns a gross negligence conviction against Teresa Valdenebro, while two-year prison terms remain for a former councillor and his daughter over a falsified marriage certificate

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Ronda

Monday, 23 February 2026, 14:06

The High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has acquitted the former mayor of Ronda of gross negligence in the long-running 'wedding case'.

The regional court overturned a 2024 provincial ruling against Teresa Valdenebro (PSOE), accepting her defense that she signed a falsified marriage certificate in "good faith."

However, court upheld the convictions of former councillor José María Jiménez and his daughter Laura Jiménez, maintaining their two-year prison sentences for falsifying official documents and fraud.

The court acknowledged the mitigating circumstance of undue delay, referring to the procedural delays encountered over the years.

The 2017 case centered on the manipulation of a marriage certificate to allow the bride to claim paid leave for a nursing contract. While the wedding took place on June 17, the records were changed to June 21 to facilitate the employment benefit.

Judges ruled that Valdenebro, who officiated the ceremony at a private estate, trusted the administrative work of municipal officials and was not provided with the full file to verify the dates.

In contrast, the court found the former councillor was "fully aware" of the deception. It also ruled that his daughter knowingly submitted the incorrect document to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) to claim over €1,000 in paid leave.

