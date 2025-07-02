Serranía de Ronda demands improved passenger train services and better road links to Malaga

One of the few local passenger train services in the Guadiaro valley that still runs on the mainly freight corridor line between Algeciras and Antequera.

The closure of the A-397 Ronda-San Pedro road back in March due to a major landslide caused by the rains and the resulting economic and social damage to the thousands of people who use this so-called 'daily bread road' every week really highlighted the area's weaknesses and shortcomings in terms of communications. Such a shortfall hinders and limits development of the area in terms of competitiveness, employment opportunities and population growth. Since this incident, there have been calls in various forums - including a mass demonstration in Ronda itself - for improved communications, not only in terms of roads, but also rail.

The truth is that this inland area of Malaga, as has happened in similar areas in other Spanish provinces, has seen train services and frequencies decline in recent years, or a shift toward rail freight transport to the detriment of passenger services. In this scenario, in a context where international organisations are urging state governments to commit to sustainable mobility such as rail to reduce CO2 emissions (hence the EU's halting of funding for road construction) and where the Spanish government is currently studying the feasibility of the long-awaited coastal train project between Nerja and Algeciras, political representatives, business leaders and experts agree that the Serranía de Ronda must also get on board the train as one of the key drivers to make progress and combat depopulation.

This was the message from Maripaz Fernández (PP, mayor of Ronda), Francisco Javier Anet (PSOE, mayor of Arriate), Patricia Navarro (the Junta de Andalucía's delegate for Malaga), Antonio Palma (secretary-general of Apymer (trade association for small and medium enterprises in the Ronda and Campillos-Guadalteba area) and civil engineer Carlos Miró during the meeting held last week at SUR's head office in Malaga to address the challenges and strengths of the area.

Railway Increase frequency and services and improve connections

The participants agreed that the frequency and services of the trains that run through several municipalities in the area where there are stops should be increased, as well as to improving the connection between Ronda and the Santa Ana railway hub near Antequera.

"During Covid, the railway lost many of the trains that used to stop in Ronda and the towns and villages in the area and the rail service is pretty much just a freight train service. I think that people's mobility by train should be prioritised. When I was a student I used to go to Granada by train. Now I can't, I have to get off at Santa Ana, it doesn't make sense," said Fernández. Meanwhile, Navarro noted that some engineers maintain that the train between Malaga and Ronda "could become another Cercanías [commuter] line and connect both places in 40 minutes with some work to reduce a series of curves along the route of this railway connection". She also denounced the fact that the Serranía area is no stranger to "investment neglect" by central government in the province.

For his part, Miró argued that so far the Spanish government 'has not paid enough attention' to Ronda's railway communications and its integration into the high-speed network. He also noted that the Algeciras-Zaragoza axis, which runs through the Ronda area, is "too powerful to be used exclusively" for freight transport. "It doesn't seem logical that an area of this importance continues to be overlooked in terms of investment and that the major Algeciras-Zaragoza railway axis is excluded by not considering connections that could simply be resolved with minimal investments to improve the route or the services provided between Ronda and Santa Ana, whose connection is fundamental," stated the engineer.

Palma is of the view that, among the "urgent" improvements to the area's communications infrastructure, action is needed on the railway. Arriate's mayor Anet added that, in addition to the electrification currently underway between Santa Ana and Algeciras, connections must be improved to make it "worthwhile" for residents of the Serranía de Ronda and the neighbouring Sierra de Cádiz.

Roads From the long-awaited motorway to improving connections with the Costa del Sol

The motorway-style dual carriageway between Ronda and Malaga city is one of the locals' most longed-for projects because of what it would mean in terms of shortening travel times and improving road safety. Its construction is a demand that all five participants in the SUR forum agreed on while accepting that the mountainous landscape presents challenges to such an undertaking.

Patricia Navarro reiterated that they will not abandon the dual carriageway project because it is "a commitment" of the regional government and its president, Juanma Moreno. She added that work is underway on several projects, for instance, the first section of the Guadalhorce stretch of dual carriageway for 52 million euros which "is about to be awarded." The next section is also out to tender. A third is the tender to reorganise access to Ronda and that has been awarded. The aim is for the widening of the A-367 dual carriageway (connecting Ronda with the Guadalhorce dual carriageway) to be carried out "over a number of kilometres, which we want to be as long as possible and within the shortest timeframe possible."

"There are millions of reasons to have this dual carriageway because, for anyone coming from or going to Malaga, shortening the journey by 15 to 20 minutes will mean a world of difference to them, saving time, increasing safety and quality of life and benefiting economically", said Francisco Javier Anet, while Mari Paz Fernández stressed that "we are not going to give up on the dual carriageway."

In terms of roads, the demands are not limited to the Ronda-Malaga dual carriageway, but also to improving connections with the Costa del Sol and the neighbouring provinces of Cadiz and Seville. "Investment is needed to overcome the situation we've been left with for the last 50 years," stated Antonio Palma.

In this regard, Carlos Miró explained that the different governing bodies must assume their responsibilities in this area with "permanent" investments: the provincial authority (Diputación de Málaga) in the more local roads that connect the area and the regional government with the dual carriageway, the re-opening of the A-397 Ronda-San Pedro road that connects with the Costa del Sol and other projects along this road to improve safety and its layout.

Strengths Tourism, agricultural trade and the natural environment

The panel rejected the perception that development of this area has not kept pace with that of other parts of the province. "We've made a lot of progress and we are now a brand; the Ronda brand exists", said the town's mayor. This idea was echoed by Navarro, who described the Serranía as Malaga's "crown jewel in terms of natural heritage".

The representative for local SMEs, agreed that "there's no underdevelopment compared to anyone else", but he also admitted that the area "is struggling a little more." "Comparing Antequera with Ronda? It's complicated because we don't have the same geography to favour us. Developing infrastructure in a flat area with good accessibility isn't the same as doing so with a more complicated geography and geology like ours," he said. Arriate's mayor added that "we develop at a different level than other places, either because of the terrain or the lack of communication with Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Seville or Cadiz, which is seriously detrimental to us."

However, all five emphasised the strengths and potential of the Serranía de Ronda to continue growing and developing through tourism, the agro-food industry and the opportunities offered by the natural environment. Bear in mind that several municipalities in the area are part of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. All these, together with factors such as quality of life, lower housing and industrial land prices than in Malaga city and coastal areas, and the technological capacity to meet the demand for remote working.

"We have a wonderful natural environment, where tourism is obviously one of our most important factors, but also agriculture and livestock farming, which is a very important sector for us," said Maripaz Fernández, who alluded to the fact that the town of Ronda has surpassed two million visitors. Moreover, she commented that new hotel projects are being developed that generate employment and investment, while the number of overnight stays by visitors is growing. Also, there are currently 25 wineries that can be visited, combining tourism with the primary sector; and that the whole area is a "huge draw for nature and the environment". "We have great opportunities in these sectors", she stated.

Her counterpart in Arriate, Anet, insisted that "on an environmental level we are a benchmark" in Andalucía, adding that each of the municipalities in the local area have specific characteristics that "make us special and different, but we need many improvements to realise our potential."

"The area has some unique features due to its orography and its treasured natural heritage, which are an attraction and an asset to the province's tourism offering, especially as there is still a lot of room for growth. Few areas in the province provide as much added value to the tourism offering as the Serranía", said Patricia Navarro.

Along similar lines, Carlos Miró pointed to the area's natural surroundings and the territorial equilibrium it has managed to maintain over time - assets that make it such a "unique" area. Antonio Palma added that the demand for improved communications and public services for the Serranía de Ronda is to ensure the whole area is prepared for when the 'Greater Malaga project' arrives in the area. "Malaga and the coast are saturated in terms of housing, logistics and office land.... At some point it will be up to those of us who live inland to support and give a warm welcome to those people who want to work in a quieter place or who seek a better quality of life and environment."

Public services The role of the university and not losing healthcare or education services

In terms of public services, Ronda's mayor advocated continuing to diversify the educational offering to provide opportunities for young people so that they do not have to leave the area. She also stressed the need for a continued presence in inland areas from the University of Malaga. An agreement has been signed for a degree in Physiotherapy to be taught in Ronda. She also insisted that she is going to modify the PGOU (the municipal council's general urban development plan) to offer new industrial land to companies interested in setting up in Ronda.

Arriate's mayor stressed the importance of maintaining the current educational offer and ensuring that "no training courses should be lost" as has been announced in some municipalities in the area He called improved healthcare with the development of a social care and health centre on the premises of the old La Serranía hospital.