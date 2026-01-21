Ronda's periurban park completes its biggest refurb in 25 years, costing nearly 400,000 euros

View of the trees in this parkland after all the clearing, cleaning and improvement work.

The Dehesa del Mercadillo periurban park, one of Ronda's main green spaces, has completed a comprehensive renovation costing almost 400,000 euros. The work has modernised and improved this natural area, reinforcing its role as a space for leisure, recreation and sport for the community, according to the local counci.

The total cost of 396,809 euros was financed through Next Generation EU funds and channeled by the Andalusian regional government as part of aid programs for areas influenced by National Parks - in this case, the Sierra de las Nieves National Park..

The work was carried out over 50 hectares of the park's 130 hectares and was focused mainly on cleaning up and improving the wooded areas.

In addition improvements were made to paths and walkways, with the aim of making the park more accessible and safer for all users.

The project also included the renovation of picnic areas, the repair and construction of public restrooms and the refurbishment of fountains, including the creation of a new one that utilises an existing natural spring.

One of the project's highlights has been the creation of a new sports area that expands the park's use beyond simply being a green space for walking and other basic leisure activities. The Dehesa del Mercadillo park now boasts areas designed for training and hosting enduro cycling competitions, cross-country running and mountain races, both at regional and national levels, opening the door to greater sporting use of the natural environment.

A more accessible space

Ronda town hall was keen to emphasise the scope of the project. Mayor Mari Paz Fernández stated that this project "marks a turning point for one of the town's most important natural spaces", stressing that the objective has been "to make the park a more accessible, better-maintained and better-equipped place for the people of Ronda to enjoy".

Similarly, the Junta de Andalucía highlighted that this is the most significant improvement made to the Dehesa del Mercadillo parkland since its creation in 2000, consolidating its position as one of the municipality's main green spaces. "Ronda was the first municipality to use this grant, which has allowed us to see visible results for the public," noted the regional government's delegate for the environment, José Antonio Víquez.