Repair of Ronda-San Pedro road is progressing, with 90% of work completed

The Ronda-San Pedro road (A-397) - a key axis between the Costa del Sol and the Serranía - partially opened to traffic on 14 July. There have been no incidents or traffic jams so far since the reopening. The traffic lights are operating while the workers are still on the road. The second phase, which will lead to the full reopening of the road in October, is progressing at a good pace. At the moment, around 90% of the repair work has been completed.

The road was seriously damaged during storm Jana, which caused a major landslide on 8 March. The stabilisation work, carried out by the regional ministry of public work (Fomento), has involved geotechnicians and experts specialised vertical work given the conditions of the steep and rocky terrain of the slope.

The work has a budget of 4.5 million euros. It aims to repair the damage to both the Benahavís viaduct and the road.

Second phase

The second phase consists of stabilising the slope by installing high-strength mesh, which will prevent road damage in the case of future landslides. Other safety and stabilising actions will also be carried out, such as strengthening the concrete wall and implementing a deeper bolting system to further enhance safety the containment measures already applied in the first phase. Similarly, the plan includes anchoring the top of the wall to the slope to improve its resistance.