Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the specialised work carried out on the road. SUR
Infrastructure

Repair of Ronda-San Pedro road is progressing, with 90% of work completed

The partial reopening of the road, after the damages caused by storm Jana, took place on 14 July and the second phase of the work is scheduled for completion in the autumn

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 18:01

The Ronda-San Pedro road (A-397) - a key axis between the Costa del Sol and the Serranía - partially opened to traffic on 14 July. There have been no incidents or traffic jams so far since the reopening. The traffic lights are operating while the workers are still on the road. The second phase, which will lead to the full reopening of the road in October, is progressing at a good pace. At the moment, around 90% of the repair work has been completed.

The road was seriously damaged during storm Jana, which caused a major landslide on 8 March. The stabilisation work, carried out by the regional ministry of public work (Fomento), has involved geotechnicians and experts specialised vertical work given the conditions of the steep and rocky terrain of the slope.

The work has a budget of 4.5 million euros. It aims to repair the damage to both the Benahavís viaduct and the road.

Second phase

The second phase consists of stabilising the slope by installing high-strength mesh, which will prevent road damage in the case of future landslides. Other safety and stabilising actions will also be carried out, such as strengthening the concrete wall and implementing a deeper bolting system to further enhance safety the containment measures already applied in the first phase. Similarly, the plan includes anchoring the top of the wall to the slope to improve its resistance.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  3. 3 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  4. 4 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  5. 5 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  6. 6 This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week
  7. 7 Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town
  8. 8 Why Restaurant escorpio in Benalmádena Is Worth Discovering
  9. 9 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  10. 10 Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Repair of Ronda-San Pedro road is progressing, with 90% of work completed

Repair of Ronda-San Pedro road is progressing, with 90% of work completed