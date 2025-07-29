Bumper cork harvest expected to boost town hall coffers in Ronda by around 600,000 euros

Ronda town hall has put the sale of the cork harvested in this year's campaign in the Montes de Propios, one of the main natural resources in the municipality, out to tender. A total of 366,000 kilograms of it will be placed on the market and the bidding period for this process started on 17 July.

The municipal delegate for mountains - Juan Carlos González - announced that the tender has been divided into three separate lots to facilitate the participation of the largest possible number of companies. Overall, the estimated value is 591,000 euros, which will generate significant revenue for the municipal coffers, while ensuring sustainable management of the public forest.

The cork this year is divided into three lots. The first comprises 963 quintals, equivalent to 44,300 kilos; the second, the largest volume, is 3,600 quintals (164,900 kilos); and the third totals 3,400 quintals (157,500 kilos). These figures make it the largest campaign in recent years.

González stated that the product is of "medium-high quality", which increases its attractiveness for companies specialising in the cork industry. "We encourage all interested companies to submit their bids," he added, highlighting the economic and environmental importance of this activity for the municipality.

González stated that the product is of 'medium-high quality'

A strategic resource

The town hall expects to obtain around 600,000 euros from this operation, consolidating cork as one of Ronda's main resources. The income will help to finance the conservation and maintenance of the mountains - an area of great ecological and economic value.

Along with the cork tender, the town hall announced that the new three-year contract for the sale of calves from the municipal livestock herd has been awarded to Nutreco.

The agreement provides for the sale of approximately 150 calves during the period of validity, with an estimated income of 185,000 euros, calculated according to market prices at the time of the tender. With this operation, the town hall enhances the management of two key sectors - forestry and livestock - that provide economic value and contribute to maintaining the traditions linked to the area.