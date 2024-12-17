Urgent call to resolve lack of specialists at Ronda's Hospital de la Serranía Trade unions and patient associations claim the situation is impacting on emergency care and is contributing to the burnout of staff

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 16:30

Trade unions and patient associations are demanding action to fix a lack of specialists at the Hospital de la Serranía in Ronda. Concerned groups in the area claim the situation is not only affecting scheduled care, but also emergency care.

"For about a year now there has been a regular lack of specialists on call, which causes serious problems in the care of certain patients who, in many cases, have to be transferred, usually to Malaga," said Plataforma Ciudadana de la Serranía en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública y de Calidad (Citizens of the Serranía in defence of public and quality health care) platform.

It added that the lack of specialists is also impacting on health care workers who are "overburdened and feel a deep sense of unease at being involved and sometimes powerless in the care of patients".

The Serranía de Malaga health management area in Ronda pointed out that patient care is guaranteed and that "in very specific situations, when we do not have specialists on duty at the hospital, collaboration protocols are activated with our reference hospital, the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria, thus ensuring a swift and appropriate response".

On the lack of specialist doctors, it said that this is a situation that affects the whole of Andalucía and that the regional government has been asked to consider an extraordinary offer of 1,000 doctors per year over the next four years.