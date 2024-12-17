Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgent call to resolve lack of specialists at Ronda&#039;s Hospital de la Serranía

Urgent call to resolve lack of specialists at Ronda's Hospital de la Serranía

Trade unions and patient associations claim the situation is impacting on emergency care and is contributing to the burnout of staff

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 16:30

Trade unions and patient associations are demanding action to fix a lack of specialists at the Hospital de la Serranía in Ronda. Concerned groups in the area claim the situation is not only affecting scheduled care, but also emergency care.

"For about a year now there has been a regular lack of specialists on call, which causes serious problems in the care of certain patients who, in many cases, have to be transferred, usually to Malaga," said Plataforma Ciudadana de la Serranía en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública y de Calidad (Citizens of the Serranía in defence of public and quality health care) platform.

It added that the lack of specialists is also impacting on health care workers who are "overburdened and feel a deep sense of unease at being involved and sometimes powerless in the care of patients".

The Serranía de Malaga health management area in Ronda pointed out that patient care is guaranteed and that "in very specific situations, when we do not have specialists on duty at the hospital, collaboration protocols are activated with our reference hospital, the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria, thus ensuring a swift and appropriate response".

On the lack of specialist doctors, it said that this is a situation that affects the whole of Andalucía and that the regional government has been asked to consider an extraordinary offer of 1,000 doctors per year over the next four years.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  2. 2 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  3. 3 Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
  4. 4 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Lucia Night by candlelight
  5. 5 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  6. 6 The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims
  7. 7 Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass
  8. 8 Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement
  9. 9 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  10. 10 Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year 'healthy' with free mountain hike

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Urgent call to resolve lack of specialists at Ronda's Hospital de la Serranía