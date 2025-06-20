Installation of new bridge begins after landslide destroys viaduct on Ronda-San Pedro road

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 20 June 2025, 13:54 Compartir

The major repair work on the landslide-blocked road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara (A-397) has reached a new milestone: the installation of the first metal beams, which will support the base (the so-called deck) of the bridge that was damaged after the landslide in March.

To begin this process, workers first had to completely demolish the existing structure. After that, they stabilised the slope with the construction of a dynamic barrier.

The road is managed by Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of public works (Fomento). For this urgent repair, 4.5 million euros have been invested. The restoration process is operating seven days a week including occasional night shifts, with the aim of reducing the deadlines to a minimum and reopening this strategic road for the Serranía de Ronda residents as soon as possible.

During the past few weeks, the action focused on guaranteeing the stability of the slope. Workers removed all the unstable rocks with heavy machinery and controlled blasting. Additionally, specialists in vertical work have performed manual labour tasks. Containment membranes have been installed in the upper and middle areas of the landslide, in addition to a five-metre-high dynamic screen has been installed.

To help prevent some of the small landslides that have occurred in recent weeks, the length of this screen will be extended by 30 metres compared to what was initially planned. Once the deck has been rebuilt, the installation of a high-strength membrane in the middle and lower sections of the landslide will be resumed. To do this, a team will use a basket suspended from a crane at one end of the viaduct, while another team will be anchored to the slope using a sled.

In the coming days, work will continue on fortifying the corbel structural supports and installing the remaining beams of the viaduct.