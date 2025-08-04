Is avocado farming sucking a popular river dry in the Serranía de Ronda?

The Genal river, one of the most emblematic, natural enclaves in the Serranía de Ronda, is facing a critical situation that threatens its very survival, according to environmental association Verdemar EA. The group has filed a formal complaint with the Junta de Andalucía requesting that the aquifer that feeds the river be officially declared as overexploited, claiming that the massive extraction of groundwater to irrigate dryland tropical crops, primarily avocados, is reducing the flow to alarming levels.

These environmentalists warn that the Genal "is disappearing" in several sections and that it no longer supplies water to the Guadiaro river, a historical confluence of rivers that then flow into the Mediterranean. "It pains us to see how the river has stopped following its natural course. In some places the water even flows in the opposite direction in an attempt to refill the overexploited aquifer," claims Verdemar.

The organisation also criticises the lack of control and monitoring by the Andalusian government, stating that "an inspection of illegal wells was announced over a year ago and everything has remained the same or worse." According to Verdemar's calculations, the avocado and other tropical fruit plantations now exceed 500 hectares in the lower reaches of the Genal river, with an additional water demand that exceeds 600 litres per second, "the equivalent of the annual consumption of 50,000 people."

This model, Verdemar insists, not only threatens the ecosystem, but also traditional agriculture that depends on a stable water flow. "If we continue at this rate, the long-standing market gardens round here will disappear and the local economy will be left in the hands of unsustainable intensive farming." The reduction in flow also affects the Guadiaro river and its tributaries, jeopardising natural habitats included in the EU-funded Natura 2000 protected areas network and altering the whole area's biodiversity.

Faced with this situation, Verdemar is calling for urgent measures: the declaration of overexploitation of the aquifer, the suspension of new licences for tropical crops and a recovery plan to restore the ecological flow. "The Genal river has always been a green lung and a water treasure for this area. If we let it die, we will lose much more than a river."

"Good condition"

SUR sought comment from the Junta de Andalucía. The regional government maintains that the body of surface water corresponding to the Bajo Guadiaro section of this river "is in good ecological and chemical condition", so that "a declaration of overexploitation is not currently planned." This is set out in the Junta's hydrological plan for the Mediterranean river basins of Andalucía (2022-2027), approved by Royal Decree 689/2023.

As for monitoring activities, the regional ministry of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development reminds us that it annually approves inspection plans for water use for all the river basins in Andalucía. Within this framework, on 8 August 2024, a joint operation was carried out in the irrigated area of the Guadiaro river, which included the confluence with the Genal and affected farms in Casares (Malaga province), Jimena de la Frontera and San Martín del Tesorillo (Cadiz province).

These inspections, which are carried out in collaboration with the National Police attached to the Junta and the 'guardería fluvial' (river wardens), aim to compile data and measurements for subsequent action. "We are working to ensure the efficient use of water resources, making irrigated agriculture, the economic pillar of the area, compatible with the protection of surface and groundwater bodies," stated a Junta spokesperson.

Regarding the compatibility between crops and conservation, the Junta insists that all farms must comply with water planning and stresses that inspections will continue to detect and address any potentially irregular use of this vital, natural resource.