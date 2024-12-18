Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Famous doll from Squid Game on Netflix comes to Ronda
Entertainment 

Famous doll from Squid Game on Netflix comes to Ronda

The large motion-sensing animatronic figure will be on display in the Malaga province mountain town for two days, allowing fans of the television series to have their photos taken with this iconic character

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 09:02

Netflix is promoting the premiere of the second season of its popular Squid Game television series in the Malaga province mountain town of Ronda. The streaming platform will install the famous Squid Game doll in Plaza Teniente Arce this Wednesday and Thursday 19 December to advertise the programme.

Town hall councillor Jorge Fernández pointed out that some people would also be present wearing red overalls and black masks, characteristic of the production.

"Ronda joins other major cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valladolid and San Sebastián," said Fernández, who added that "all fans of the series will be able to have their photos taken with these iconic characters who have acquired extraordinary international fame thanks to this series".

The second season of the hit series premieres on Netflix in January.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent
  2. 2 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  3. 3 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Lucia Night by candlelight
  4. 4 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  5. 5 The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims
  6. 6 Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
  7. 7 Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year 'healthy' with free mountain hike
  8. 8 Charity Christmas dinner raises 'much needed' funds for Mijas animal shelter
  9. 9 Cudeca heralds start of festive season with 'unforgettable' Light a Light event
  10. 10 Malaga town's giant musical instruments vandalised by 'hooligans'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Famous doll from Squid Game on Netflix comes to Ronda