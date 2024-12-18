Famous doll from Squid Game on Netflix comes to Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 09:02

Netflix is promoting the premiere of the second season of its popular Squid Game television series in the Malaga province mountain town of Ronda. The streaming platform will install the famous Squid Game doll in Plaza Teniente Arce this Wednesday and Thursday 19 December to advertise the programme.

Town hall councillor Jorge Fernández pointed out that some people would also be present wearing red overalls and black masks, characteristic of the production.

"Ronda joins other major cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valladolid and San Sebastián," said Fernández, who added that "all fans of the series will be able to have their photos taken with these iconic characters who have acquired extraordinary international fame thanks to this series".

The second season of the hit series premieres on Netflix in January.