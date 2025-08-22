Seven things not to be missed when visiting the Serranía de Ronda's lower Genal valley this summer

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 22 August 2025, 12:42 Share

The last stretch of the Genal river, before it joins the Guadiaro river, runs through an idyllic valley, home to beautiful natural sites, long-lasting festivals, culinary traditions and unique experiences. Benadalid, Benalauría, Genalguacil, Algatocín, Jubrique, Benarrabá and Gaucín are the villages that make up the lower section of the Genal valley.

Bathing pools by San Juan bridge Authentic riverside beaches

It is advisable to go early, because parking is not easy in the area around San Juan bridge in mid-August. At this iconic spot, where the municipalities of Jubrique and Algatocín meet by road, awaits one of the friendliest spots along this river in the Serranía de Ronda mountains, leaving spectacular crystal-clear pools in its wake, which many bathers and swimmers know how to enjoy at this time of year. Just a few metres away is Charco Picao, the largest of the three pools. Other smaller ones, Charco Estrecho and Charco Esteban, are further away from the main road. All of them have small river beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Route of the footbridges of the Genal The fast-paced path that leads to the Escribana

Zoom

From San Juan bridge you can take an exciting riverside trail with the Genal as your companion and main attraction. Via a series of bridges and footbridges installed for this purpose, you can reach another of the most famous bathing pools in the area, the Prado de la Escribana.

This route, which is an outstanding part of a stage of the Gran Senda de Malaga (the province's main network of marked hiking trails), is pretty difficult in some parts, making it unsuitable for people with a fear of heights or for walking with dogs, as the gaps in the walkways can cause problems for both.

Visit Genalguacil The 'museum village' with a passion for art

Zoom

In this area of the Serranía de Ronda, there are several essential excursions, such as the one to Genalguacil, a pioneering effort to combine art with rural tourism that has already been replicated in other parts of Spain.

In this small village in Malaga, art gatherings are held every even-numbered year, inviting various artists to create their own works for a fortnight to then be left on public display in the village centre. With the exception of some works of art that are exhibited in a small museum to prevent them from deteriorating, the rest can be seen on façades, on street corners and even on rooftops.

Moors and Christians Festival This Saturday, 23 August, in Benadalid

Zoom

If in the neighbouring village of Benalauría they are very proud of their Moors and Christians event, they are no less so in Benadalid. There, it is also celebrated as part of their patron saint's celebrations, dedicated to San Isidoro de Sevilla.

With a more classical text than the previous one, the villagers also get involved in this play that revolves around the Moorish rebellion. In this case, a large part of the performance takes place at the entrance to Benadalid's castle, one of the most important, historic buildings in the Genal Valley. The performance takes place on a single day, Saturday, the day before the end of this patron saint's day.

Excursion to Sierra Bermeja Pinsapo fir trees, refreshing pools and a very original inn

Zoom

From Genalguacil or Jubrique you can explore some of the most outstanding spots in the Sierra Bermeja, where crystal-clear pools await, such as the Charco Azul - and those further up - or trails such as the Pinsapos trail, which runs under the shade of these rare Spanish fir trees.

Add to your excursion a visit to Venta El Refugio, a unique place to enjoy traditional cuisine with a nod to local produce and unbeatable views of the Costa del Sol and even the Strait of Gibraltar on a clear day.

Try the meat salmorejo The ancient recipe that can still be ordered in local restaurants

Zoom

It has nothing to do with the chilled tomato soup so typical of Cordoba, except for two ingredients in common: garlic and extra virgin olive oil. The main ingredient is pork, to which wine, bay leaves and salt are added. The dish, which can be eaten cold, is accompanied by raw onion, garlic cooked over a fire, fried or boiled potatoes and parsley. Today it can be found in eateries in Benarrabá and Genalguacil.

A foodie experience in Benalauría The alley that ends in a bodega

Zoom

There's another way to be a tourist. Such are the experiences organised by Pepe Verdugo in the pretty white village of Benalauría. In an alley, which ends in his winery (bodega), known as 28 Metros Cuadrados (claimed to be the smallest in the world), he now organises al fresco dinners for small groups of visitors in summer. With an open menu, you know when it all starts, but no one knows when it might end.