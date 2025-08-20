Seven unmissable things to see and do this summer when visiting Ronda

Javier Almellones Ronda Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 17:24 Share

It is the main town at the heart of the Serranía de Ronda, the mountain range that bears its name, and it has a lot to offer all year round. In particular, there are many options suited to a summertime visit. There is a whole variety of choices, from various town-based excursions to thrilling, water-based activities and even some adventures that take you right over the town centre.

Ronda is a town that dates back thousands of years. It provides a practical lesson in the history of the most recent centuries while simultaneously standing out as a place of real-life legends.

Take a stroll through the old town From the Alameda del Tajo to the Almocábar town gate

Zoom The town's historic walls. J.A

Ronda has something of an old town feel to both sides of the Tajo gorge. Churches, convents, palaces and the Arab baths are some of the most important monuments that await visitors as they quietly walk through its streets.

The 'new' bridge (Puente Nuevo), the San Sebastián minaret, the old fortified walls, the quaint district of San Francisco, the Alameda del Tajo (a promenade and park that hug the edge of the gorge) and the pedestrianised shopping street of Calle La Bola are some of the unmissable sites (and sights) on any visit to Ronda, even in summer.

Visit the museums Art, history and culture in themed spaces

Zoom Lara Museum. Turismo Ronda

Ronda has an important range of museums that delve into the history of this place and its importance to the surrounding Serranía.

Among them is the one dedicated to one of Ronda's most illustrious sons, the painter Joaquín Peinado. Another two worth mentioning are the Lara museum and the Maestranza (dedicated to the bullfighting tradition). In addition to these, there are also interpretation centres for such as the history of the Puente Nuevo and that of the Ronda brotherhoods, among others. Other options include the Casa del Gigante (the 'giant's house') and a Nasrid palace that houses some very valuable archaeological pieces.

Step inside the Tajo gorge The water mine at the Moorish king's house and the gorge walk

Zoom

Some people are content to view the gorge on high from Puente Nuevo or even see it from below, but you can also get to know more of what's inside. The Tajo is a tourist icon for Ronda and it offers two exciting options.

The first one begins at the Casa del Rey Moro (the Moorish king's house), where you can walk down to the Guadalevín through the so-called Mina de Agua (a 'water mine', a piece of hydraulic engineering for military use from the 14th century). The other option is the Desfiladero del Tajo, a suspended walkway through the gorge, which was opened more recently and allows you to delve deeper into this great gorge. Ticket prices range from five euros for the gorge to ten euros for the first excursion.

Visit the Ermita de la Oscuridad A chapel hidden in a cave in the depths of the old town

Zoom

A stone's throw from the old quarter of Ronda is one of the least known Mozarabic cave temples in Malaga province, dating from around the ninth century.

In fact, many Ronda residents have yet to see the interior of this surprising hermitage, privately owned for years by the Ponce de León family, who do allow visits to see inside the chapel. In fact, it can be found inside the Los Arrayanes tourist apartment building, located in Plaza de la Oscuridad, just 300 metres from the well-known Calle La Bola (Carrera Vicente Espinel).

Ballooning A bird's eye view of the gorge-spanning town

Zoom Hot air balloon flying over the gorge. Gloventosur

There is only one thing better than strolling through the old town of Ronda: try flying over it. This has been possible for some years now thanks to the hot-air balloon flights organised by different companies between the last days of spring and the first days of autumn.

Summer is probably the best time to enjoy this unforgettable experience, which lasts between 60 and 90 minutes. You'll have to get up early, of course, as this is the most advisable time of day. The price may be off-putting to some, as it tends to cost around 200 euros per adult passenger, but it will be a pretty memorable experience.

There are currently several companies operating these hot air balloon flights.

Attend the Pedro Romero annual fair A bullfighting and popular festival at the beginning of September

Zoom

It is the only festival in the world that has a bullfighter, Pedro Romero, at the heart of its origins. There is never any shortage of events related to bullfighting, but Ronda's big, annual fair, the feria, also hosts other traditional events linked to the equine world and local folklore and customs.

The fair is open to the general public, both day and night, either in the historic centre or at the main fairground ('recinto ferial'). Both venues will bring together the people of Ronda and thousands of visitors from 2 to 7 September this year, basically chalking up the end of summer.

Sample a dish of oxtail and local wine A tasting trail of Ronda's culinary icons

Zoom Bull's tail Ronda-style from the Pedro Romero restaurant.

This is Ronda's best-known dish, oxtail prepared in the Ronda style. It can be ordered at most of the town's restaurants and other diners. They all revolve around a traditional recipe, although each one adds its own twist.

Oxtail pairs perfectly with the many red wines produced in Ronda's local wineries. It's recommended to visit them after the grapes have been harvested, a yearly task that has already begun in most of the Serranía's vineyards.