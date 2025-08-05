Seven things you must see or do in the Serranía de Ronda's Guadiaro valley this summer

Javier Almellones Ronda Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 17:44 | Updated 18:10h. Share

Spectacular natural bathing pools for cooling off in the summer heat, caves and other geological formations and even some unsolved mysteries await visitors to the stretch of the Guadiaro valley that lies within Malaga's provincial border, which include the picturesque villages of Benaoján, Jimera de Líbar and the town of Cortes de la Frontera.

Cueva del Gato (cat cave)

A challenging dip in the Charco Frío

This spot is as idyllic as the waters of its aptly-named Charco Frío bathing pool. The tempting, crystalline waters below this cave are icy cold. The Cueva del Gato, declared a natural monument of Andalucía, is one of the legendary sites in the Serranía de Ronda mountain range.

This is also a challenge that not everyone can manage, as it is not easy to venture into these waters. Many settle for just dipping their toes in or simply enjoying a day on its small beach. To do so, they first have to take the road that leads to Benaoján from Ronda. You'll need a one-euro coin to park your car in the nearest designated car park.

Cueva de la Pileta

An underground cathedral of cave paintings in the heart of the Guadiaro valley

Zoom Pileta cave. J.A.

This cave system, also located in the municipality of Benaoján, houses some extraordinary cave paintings from the Upper Palaeolithic period. The cave, which is currently privately owned, was discovered in 1905 by a farmer from this village, José Bullón Lobato.

Excavations have uncovered remains of ceramics from the period, including a pendant depicting the goddess Venus. Among the paintings, those of animals especially stand out, sometimes appearing superimposed on each other in different colours. The cave, which is currently operated by the heirs of its discoverer, is open to the public every day. Tickets must be booked in advance to visit the cave.

Las Buitreras

The vertiginous vuture canyon declared a natural monument

Zoom Las Buitreras. Ricardo Pastor

It is a geological spectacle that is protected as a natural monument of Andalucía. Getting there is not easy, but it's worth making an effort to explore some of the possible access routes.

This is an unusual gorge, the result of the erosion by the Guadiaro river itself, which crosses these narrow passages to channel its waters towards the province of Cadiz. The enclave is located in a place as spectacular as it is emblematic, where three municipalities of the Serranía de Ronda area meet today: Benarrabá, Benalauría and Cortes de la Frontera.

No one can remain unmoved by the sight of this vertical formation, which reaches a height of 100 metres and is barely a metre wide in some sections. Among other unique features, one of its vertical walls dates back to the Jurassic era, millions of years ago.

Natural bathing pools and riverside beaches

A refreshing day out in crystal-clear fresh waters

Zoom Charca de la Ermita, in Jimera de Líbar. J.A.

The Guadiaro river offers several crystal-clear pools along its course through the western end of Malaga province, which today serve as proper swimming pools and some even with riverside beaches. In some cases, there is not only sand, but also certain amenities, such as sunshades or stones that serve as picnic tables.

Among them, the two most notable are the Llana and Ermita pools near the village of Estación de Jimera, which are just over two kilometres apart. To these must be added those of Cortes de la Frontera, namely Las Pepas, La Zúa and El Moro.

La Casa de Piedra

The enigmatic dwelling carved out of a rock

Zoom Casa de Piedra in Cortes de la Frontera. Dip. Málaga

A bit of mystery in the middle of summer. That's what happens when you visit the Casa de Piedra in Cortes de la Frontera.

A large rock, located on a track from Cortes de la Frontera to the village of Cañada Real del Tesoro, was excavated into what may well have been a hermitage for Christian worship, although this is far from certain. Today, it can be accessed via the A-373 road or on foot along a path of just over a kilometre from the town of Cortes.

Murals and poetry

An urban walking trail, full of surprises, in Cortes de la Frontera

Zoom Poetry in Cortes de la Frontera. SUR

It was after the first Covid lockdown that it began to take shape. Poems and murals appeared on the walls of its streets to such an extent that the town has now become a compendium of poetry and painting.

It's worth taking a stroll through the streets of Cortes de la Frontera to view and read its walls. There is a wide variety of styles in both writing and painting.

Artisan products

From Máximo's bread "molletes" to Aro's Iberian hams

Zoom Molletes from Panadería Máximo. J.A.

The Malaga side of the Guadiaro valley is an ideal place to fill your pantry with quality products. The trio of these 'pueblos blancos' - Benaoján, Cortes de la Frontera and Jimera de Líbar - is rich in cured meats, with a wide selection ranging from 'zurrapas' (meat spreads) to top quality Iberian hams. Ibéricos Aro, El Cerdito Andaluz and Embutidos Medina are some of the options.

Other products that can be bought are the molletes from Máximo's bakery, honey from the Sierra de Líbar and El Alcornocal's prize-winning cheeses made from the unpasteurised milk of Payoya goats.