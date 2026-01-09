Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The regional minister of development, Rocío Díaz, and the mayor of Parauta, Katrin Ortega visit the new A-397 junction. SUR
Infrastructure

Safety boost for national park in Malaga costs 755,000 euros

The upgrade features a T-junction at kilometre 13.8, specifically designed to handle heavy tourist traffic heading toward the Conejeras municipal campsite

Julio J. Portabales

Sierra de las Nieves.

Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:54

Road safety at the gateway to the Sierra de las Nieves national park has received a major boost following the completion of a 755,000-euro infrastructure project on the A-397. The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that the year-long project in Parauta is now finished. The upgrade features a T-junction at kilometre 13.8, specifically designed to handle heavy tourist traffic heading toward the Conejeras municipal campsite.

Engineers have installed a central waiting lane and dedicated acceleration zones to prevent collisions on the busy mountain route. Inaugurating the site, regional minister Rocío Díaz highlighted that the work is a vital precursor to the park's new visitor centre.

The project is part of a 63-million euro investment in the Ronda highlands. Next up is the long-awaited upgrade of the Malaga-Ronda-Campillos axis, which had been stalled for 15 years.

