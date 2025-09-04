Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Works on the road from Ronda to San Pedro. SUR
Infrastructure

Ronda-San Pedro road now has a date for its full reopening

The regional minister for public works has said that the traffic lights in the area this summer have worked and there have been no hold-ups

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 4 September 2025, 20:36

The Ronda-San Pedro road (A-397) was partially opened to traffic on 14 July, following work to replace it after it was destroyed by a serious landslide during the 'dana' rains of last winter and spring.

For the moment, the reopening has left only one lane operational, regulated by traffic lights that work while the workers are on the road. But the second phase, for the total reopening, is already close. The regional minister of public works, Rocío Díaz, announced on Thursday during a visit to Malaga that the road will be fully open again at the beginning of October.

"The work is complex, we have encountered many difficulties, but despite this there is a fabulous team of specialists, who are working so that we can reopen as soon as possible because we know the importance and necessity for the Serranía de Ronda," she said.

The councillor also pointed out that the traffic lights that were put in place in mid-July "are working well and have not caused any traffic jams". "We must be grateful for the hard work of the whole team that continues to work on this project without interruption."

No deadline for new hospital

Meanwhile, the regional minister for economy was asked by journalists about the start of the construction works for the long-awaited new hospital in Malaga. In this respect, Carolina España preferred not to give any date in advance: "Neither does the regional ministry of health; therefore, we are going to wait, they are analysing the bids and it will be done as soon as we can."

"This government is always in a hurry, and even more so for this new hospital, which will be the largest and most modern in Spain. Therefore, it has had quite a complicated process and I hope it will be completed as soon as possible."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras
  5. 5 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  6. 6 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  7. 7 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  8. 8 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems
  9. 9 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  10. 10 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Ronda-San Pedro road now has a date for its full reopening

Ronda-San Pedro road now has a date for its full reopening