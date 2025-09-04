Ronda-San Pedro road now has a date for its full reopening

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 4 September 2025, 20:36 Share

The Ronda-San Pedro road (A-397) was partially opened to traffic on 14 July, following work to replace it after it was destroyed by a serious landslide during the 'dana' rains of last winter and spring.

For the moment, the reopening has left only one lane operational, regulated by traffic lights that work while the workers are on the road. But the second phase, for the total reopening, is already close. The regional minister of public works, Rocío Díaz, announced on Thursday during a visit to Malaga that the road will be fully open again at the beginning of October.

"The work is complex, we have encountered many difficulties, but despite this there is a fabulous team of specialists, who are working so that we can reopen as soon as possible because we know the importance and necessity for the Serranía de Ronda," she said.

The councillor also pointed out that the traffic lights that were put in place in mid-July "are working well and have not caused any traffic jams". "We must be grateful for the hard work of the whole team that continues to work on this project without interruption."

No deadline for new hospital

Meanwhile, the regional minister for economy was asked by journalists about the start of the construction works for the long-awaited new hospital in Malaga. In this respect, Carolina España preferred not to give any date in advance: "Neither does the regional ministry of health; therefore, we are going to wait, they are analysing the bids and it will be done as soon as we can."

"This government is always in a hurry, and even more so for this new hospital, which will be the largest and most modern in Spain. Therefore, it has had quite a complicated process and I hope it will be completed as soon as possible."