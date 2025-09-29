Ronda to make waste receptacles compulsory on all bar and restaurant terrace tables from 2026

Some hospitality businesses in Ronda have already introduced the new bins on their terraces, which will be compulsory from January 2026.

Ronda town hall has launched a pioneering campaign in the town to promote cleanliness in public spaces linked to the hospitality industry. Mayor Mari Paz Fernández announced that, starting in January 2026, businesses with outdoor seating will be required to provide table-top bins for waste disposal.

The mayor explained that the objective of this measure is to "raise awareness among both restaurateurs and the general public of the importance of keeping the town clean, a job for everyone". Fernández noted that this is a new concept within municipal byelaws and stressed that it responds to a problem identified in recent years: the accumulation of rubbish on terraces and the surrounding area, especially napkins and food wrappers that easily end up in public spaces, especially on windy days.

To facilitate the implementation of this obligation, the council has begun distributing 800 free table-top waste receptacles bearing the town hall's coat of arms and the logo of the municipal tourism company, Turismo de Ronda SA. With this, the local government team aims to support hospitality businesses in the process of adapting to the new regulations.

The measure was presented at a press conference by the mayor, accompanied by two councillors: Jorge Fernández for public roads and Ángel Martínez for tourism, who is also head of Turismo de Ronda SA. During the event, it was emphasised that cleanliness is one of the main challenges facing cities and towns with high visitor volumes and that these types of actions contribute to improving the experience of local residents and tourists alike.

Determining factor

Fernández insisted that the collaboration of the hospitality industry will be "fundamental" to ensuring the success of the initiative. In this regard, he noted that the hospitality industry is one of Ronda's main selling points and that maintaining its open-air spaces in optimal conditions is a determining factor in preserving the town's image.

The town hall plans to intensify its information campaign over the coming months to explain the details of the new regulations to business owners and ensure that, by the deadline, all such places with outdoor seating and tables have the appropriate containers.