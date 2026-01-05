Ronda steps up the protection of its historic heritage with more than seven million euros in investment in 2025

Julio J. Portabales Monday, 5 January 2026, 12:15 Share

Since Ronda town hall assumed responsibility for the protection of historic heritage in March of last year, the management of urban development activities in the old town has undergone a substantial change. In just ten months, the municipal historical heritage commission has established itself as the body responsible for authorising work and projects in one of the town’s most sensitive areas, reducing processing times and providing greater clarity in administrative procedures.

During this period, the commission has met on seven occasions and has processed a total of 112 applications related to urban planning and building work within Ronda’s historic quarter and its surrounding protection zones. According to the report presented by urban planning councillor Jesús Vázquez, this level of activity is particularly significant given that almost 40 per cent of Ronda’s urban area is subject to some form of heritage protection.

One of the most notable aspects of this report is the economic impact associated with authorised projects. Taken together, the approved schemes represent an estimated investment of around seven million euros, a significant figure for the local urban fabric and economy. The council said that this investment boost has been made possible by the streamlining of procedures, which previously depended on direct authorisation from the Andalusian regional government’s department of culture and often took several months.

Of the 112 projects examined by the commission, 104 received a favourable report, representing 92.9 per cent of the total. A further four applications were approved subject to the correction of certain technical issues, while only four were rejected. Overall, more than 96 per cent of the proposals were able to go ahead, either directly or after the introduction of improvements.

Housing refurbishments

The profile of the projects also offers a clear insight into current priorities within the historic quarter. Around 70 per cent of the applications are linked to the rehabilitation of housing, focusing on existing buildings. These mainly involve full or partial refurbishments, as well as work on roofs, façades and courtyards, aimed at preserving the built heritage and encouraging residents to remain in these areas.

Alongside residential rehabilitation, the commission has dealt with projects related to economic activity, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors, as well as works on urban infrastructure, utility connections and facilities of an educational, cultural or religious nature. Initiatives directly affecting the urban landscape have also been assessed, a key consideration in a town of high heritage and tourist value.

The local authority itself has played an active role as a promoter of public investment within the protected area. Since March, around ten projects aimed at improving public spaces have been submitted to the commission, focusing on issues such as safety, accessibility and the conservation of municipal heritage, both within the historic quarter and in its immediate surroundings.

The municipal report concludes with a positive assessment of the commission’s performance and of the transfer of responsibilities to the council. According to the councillor, the experience of recent months demonstrates the body’s technical capacity to balance heritage protection with public investment and urban and residential revitalisation. This management model, he noted, was recognised in 2025 with the Andalusia urban planning award in the planning category, granted by the regional government’s department of development.