Ronda to regulate short-term tourist rentals

Ronda is to join towns and cities bringing in new regulations concening rented tourist accommodation, according to mayor María de la Paz Fernández. The town has joined the collaboration agreement being promoted by the Junta de Andalucía, a preliminary step to the drafting of an official ruling.

"According to data from Turismo Costa del Sol, Ronda has 3,255 beds in rented tourist accommodation, an amount that exceeds the 2,203 hotel beds available, giving an idea of the importance of this sector in our town," said Fernandez. She further stressed that, in recent years, tourism policies in the municipality have focused on increasing overnight stays in Ronda rather than just day-trips.

This regulation seeks to make tourist housing compatible with the hotel offering and ensuring there is "housing dedicated to long-term rentals, in order to avoid saturation in some districts as opposed to others and additionally so that all families have access to housing."

The ruling in question will not affect the properties that are already registered and licensed as tourist accommodation, nor will it limit the number used for this purpose. Ronda town hall, said Fernández, will be committed to redistributing the number of apartments designated for short-term tourist lets in some parts of Ronda to avoid "the depersonalisation of some areas compared to others".