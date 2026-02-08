Ronda rallies round to help the 555 people displaced by the storms in Grazalema and Benaoján

Europa Press Sunday, 8 February 2026, 19:15 Share

Ronda has taken in, so far, 555 residents who have been evacuated from the neighbouring municipalities of Grazalema and La Estación de Benaoján due to the effects and risks of the storms.

Some of them moved to Ronda, to the El Fuerte sports hall set up with camp beds by Ronda council. Most of those affected by the complicated meteorological situation come from Grazalema (485 and 70 from Estación de Benaoján).

Many local companies, groups, associations, brotherhoods and volunteers in general, as well as security and health professionals from the Serranía health district, among others, are helping those affected.

These residents are not sleeping in the sports hall, as they have been transferred to tourist accommodation and private homes

They also stressed "the spirit of solidarity, between despondency and shock at what is happening". None of these residents is sleeping in the sports hall as they have been sent to hotels, other tourist accommodation and private homes, which have offered their beds to some 300 people.

"No need for more clothes"

The mayor of Ronda, Mari Paz Fernández, who is directly coordinating the operation, said on Saturday that "no more clothes are needed", given the multitude of donations that are arriving.

"If it were necessary, we would make an appeal, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," she said.

In this regard, they have asked that any assistance be coordinated with the town hall, whose staff are available at the sports hall. A helpline has also been set up for evacuated residents, at 673084415.

On the other hand, in a statement, the town hall stressed that 650 meals are being served daily in the sports hall - in batches of breakfasts, lunches and dinners - for the evacuated people and also for the personnel involved in the operation, thanks to a group of chefs, "professionals with a heart of gold", stressed the mayor.

Daily meals are prepared with the help of Michelin stars

These chefs are Benito Gómez of Bardal Ronda and Tragatá, with two Michelin stars and two Repsol suns; Miguel Herrera, with Food Truck and Rustic Experiencia Andalucía; José Luis Pascual, 'Chelu', of Quinto Tramo; Antonio Alfaro, of Ascari; Eduardo Dusa, of Parador Nacional; Ángel Luna, of the Ludus infant school.

The company Rondainox has provided machinery and the Hotel Catalonia Reina Victoria and the Parador, with its directors Javier González and José María Reverte, have also been involved.

Services of all kinds

The town hall has indicated that a veterinary service is also planned to be set up in these facilities, which also has a games room, children's entertainment, a large screen, medical attention, a library and clothes, some of them brand new. The town hall has said that "Fundación Unicaja has earmarked 50,000 euros to help those affected".

They also valued "the involvement of the social and cultural fabric of the town, of entities such as Solidari@s en Ronda, Entre Bambalinas, with Ángel Manzano, the Red Cross, with Antonio Lasanta, the brotherhoods, with the Agrupación de Hermandades y Cofradías, with its president Carlos Ramírez", among others.

The mayor also reiterated her thanks to the security forces such as the Local Police of Ronda, the National Police, the Guardia Civil, the CPB fire brigade of Malaga, Civil Protection, the legion and the UME, among others. This Sunday a mass was celebrated by the parish priest of Grazalema, together with priests from Ronda and the Serranía.

Finally, the town hall stated that on Saturday the mayor of Ronda received the mayors of Grazalema and Benaoján, Carlos García and Guillermo Becerra, respectively, to continue to convey their support and coordinate actions. At the same time, the town hall continues to work to rectify the incidents caused by the storm in Ronda, as far as possible, especially in rural areas.