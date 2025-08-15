Ronda prepares the Ángel Harillo fairground for the Pedro Romero fair

The Ángel Harillo fairground in Ronda is undergoing days of intense activity. A few weeks before the start of the Pedro Romero fair, the town hall has launched a refurbishment and improvement plan that aims to ensure that these facilities are in the best condition to host one of the most emblematic events in Ronda's calendar.

The work began this week and, as explained by works councillor Concha Muñoz, will last for approximately ten days. The aim is clear: to make the fairground look impeccable both for the September festivities and for the rest of the activities that take place there throughout the year, especially the Sunday street market, which attracts many locals and visitors.

The councillor said that this space is a nerve centre for the town. "Throughout the year we try to ensure that it is in the best possible condition, but at this time of year, specific actions are necessary," explained Muñoz.

Before starting the improvements, the council held a meeting with the Peñas de Ronda association, in which the distribution of the different ‘casetas’ for the fair was defined. From there, the necessary actions were planned to ensure that the site is ready for the fair.

Among the work being carried out is the installation of new water connections and additional outlets to facilitate the supply during the fair, as well as the installation of new sewerage pipes that will improve drainage and prevent incidents at busy times.

Work is also being carried out on the concreting, repairing and reinforcing the areas showing wear and tear, while other work is being carried out to improve both the aesthetics and the comfort of visitors.

Green environment

The parks and gardens department is also playing a leading role in this project. In the next few days, work will be carried out on all the trees on the site, pruning them so that the green environment is in perfect condition. In addition, work will be carried out on the maintenance of the landscaped areas, which add freshness and attractiveness to the complex.

One of the unique elements of the fairground are its three ornamental fountains. In order for them to look and function correctly during the fair, they will be waterproofed, thus guaranteeing that the water will not leak and that they will look their best throughout the event.

The Ángel Harillo fairground is the heart of the Pedro Romero fair. This is where the casetas, stages and a large part of the programmed activities are concentrated, making it the epicentre of the celebration. Its proper condition is essential to ensure that Ronda residents and visitors can enjoy the fair safely and comfortably.

The work, which began at the beginning of August, is being carried out at an intense pace in order to meet the planned deadline of ten days. The council wanted all the work to be completed in time for the site to be completely ready before the arrival of September and the setting up of the casetas and attractions.