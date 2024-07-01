Ronda expects to earn half a million euros from cork sales in a fluctuating market

Weighing the cork, fresh from being cut from the trees and carried to the weigh-station by mule.

Ronda town hall expects to earn around half a million euros this year from the sale of the cork that is now being harvested from its forests, located in the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera, in the Malaga province part of Andlaucía's Los Alcornocales Natural Park.

The councillor responsible for Forestry, Juan Carlos González, visited the area last week. He explained that the work is being carried out in an area of around 300 hectares, in Diego Duro, a plot of land "that was left untouched last year due to the drought."

This year's harvest is being carried out by the company awarded the contract - from Jimena de la Frontera - until mid-July, with an estimated 345,000 kilos and the equivalent of 600 days of work for one labourer.

It should be noted that this year the quality of the cork is generally good due to the recent rains, but the sector is concerned about the selling prices, as these have fallen considerably.