Ronda's historic Pedro Romero fair gets under way

Ronda is in party mode with the Andalusian town celebrating its fair until Sunday 8 September.

Everyone is dressed up in their best clothes at the fair, which is dedicated to the famous Spanish bullfighter Pedro Romero. However, this year's festivities will not involve the typical bullfighting events, such as the iconic Corrida Goyesca, one of the main attractions, which has been cancelled due to structural problems of the bullring.

The town parade kickstarted the fair on Tuesday 3 September. It started around the Hotel Catalonia Reina Victoria and went down Calle Jerez and Virgen de la Paz and then up Calle La Bola and Avenida de Málaga to the Ángel Harillo fairground.

Hundreds of people gathered along the route with some becoming emotional as the parade passed through Virgen de la Paz, with the bullring as a backdrop. Here, at the beginning of Calle La Bola, is the fair's poster designed by Andrea Rosado from Ronda. This year's poster is inspired by a bullfighter's jacket and has received a great deal of praise. Carrera Espinel's lanterns also added to the charm.

The dance groups of the traditional folklore galas, organised by the Abul Beka Association, once again gave a unique touch to the parade. Honduras, Brazil, China, Georgia and Mexico, as well as the Coros y Danzas de Ronda, were present at the opening of the event. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the traditional folklore galas. An exhibition was also organised, with its promoter, Adela Ramírez, to receive recognition this Wednesday 4 September from the Peña El Catite.

The Goyesca Ladies

The procession was closed by the float of the Goyesca Ladies and their president, this year, businesswoman Milagros Naranjo. But the group, who represent the women of Ronda, did not wear their typical Goya-inspired costumes on this occasion, due to the absence of bullfighting festivities - they wore flamenco dresses instead.

Once at the fairgrounds, there was a fireworks display where families stopped in their tracks to look up at the night sky.

Los Secretos and Joana Jiménez, in concert

As for the programme, on Thursday 5 September, a local holiday, the equestrian costume competition will be held on the fairground, from 3pm.

On Friday 6 September, Los Secretos will perform at the fairground at 11pm; and on Saturday, there will be an equestrian show. Dozens of Goyesca ladies dressed in their traditional costumes will take part. They will leave from the Hotel Catalonia Reina Victoria at 11.30am. In the evening, Joana Jiménez will close the fair with a concert at 10pm.