Ronda puts final section of tourist walkway clinging to the side of its famous gorge out to tender

A recreation of what the walkway at the foot of the gorge will look like.

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 13:05

Ronda town hall is calling for tenders to construct the walkway at the foot of its famous gorge, which is the final phase of the so-called Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo project.

The first phase was recently opened to the public and involved the creation of a path that winds down to the base of the 'New Bridge'. From this point, the route will be continued onwards by means of the walkway, which now needs to be built. It has been designed by the same architect who designed Malaga province's spectacular Caminito del Rey suspended gorge walk project Luis Machuca.

Companies interested in undertaking the second phase of the Camino will have until 1 July to submit their bids. The budget for the project is 1,365,684.11 euros and the completion period will be six months. The project will be financed equally by the town hall and Malaga provincial authority, which has granted a subsidy of 682,842.06 euros for this purpose.

Ronda has high hopes for the new tourist attraction. The first phase, in its first month, welcomed some 18,000 people, at a rate of about 600 a day, said mayor María de la Paz Fernández. Tickets can be purchased online for five euros.