Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A recreation of what the walkway at the foot of the gorge will look like. SUR
Ronda puts final section of tourist walkway clinging to the side of its famous gorge out to tender
Tourism 

Ronda puts final section of tourist walkway clinging to the side of its famous gorge out to tender

The mountain town, located just an hour inland from the Costa del Sol, has high hopes for the new tourist attraction. The first phase, in its first month, welcomed some 18,000 visitors

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 13:05

Compartir

Ronda town hall is calling for tenders to construct the walkway at the foot of its famous gorge, which is the final phase of the so-called Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo project.

The first phase was recently opened to the public and involved the creation of a path that winds down to the base of the 'New Bridge'. From this point, the route will be continued onwards by means of the walkway, which now needs to be built. It has been designed by the same architect who designed Malaga province's spectacular Caminito del Rey suspended gorge walk project Luis Machuca.

Companies interested in undertaking the second phase of the Camino will have until 1 July to submit their bids. The budget for the project is 1,365,684.11 euros and the completion period will be six months. The project will be financed equally by the town hall and Malaga provincial authority, which has granted a subsidy of 682,842.06 euros for this purpose.

Ronda has high hopes for the new tourist attraction. The first phase, in its first month, welcomed some 18,000 people, at a rate of about 600 a day, said mayor María de la Paz Fernández. Tickets can be purchased online for five euros.

The first phase to foot of the 'New Bridge' was recently opened to the public.
The first phase to foot of the 'New Bridge' was recently opened to the public. SUR

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot remains closed as authorities fail to appoint management company in time for summer
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town issues new beach rules and regulations for summer: this what you can and can't do
  3. 3 100 years since the birth of the man who transformed Marbella into a high profile resort
  4. 4 Iconic Willow steamboat faces last summer in Benalmádena marina, if all goes according to plan
  5. 5 Marc Anthony outshines Will Smith in star-studded E1 electric boat race in Marbella
  6. 6 The sweet summer fruit that travels from Spain across Europe
  7. 7 La Rosaleda set for sell-out showdown as Malaga CF eye play-off final
  8. 8 Malaga is home to top-ranking schools and colleges that put quality at the heart of education
  9. 9 Eastern stretch of Costa del Sol gets green light for filling swimming pools, but asks residents not to use drinking water for gardens
  10. 10 Malaga, a dominant force on Europe's culture and leisure scene

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad