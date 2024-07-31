Ronda gives green light to futuristic new pedestrian bridge over 'dangerous' road

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 10:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Ronda town council held a plenary session on Monday and approved the motion to create a pedestrian bridge over the A-374 that links Ronda with Algodonales and beyond, stretching as far as Seville. To build such a structure will involve an investment of more than 700,000 euros. It will connect the Parque Periurbano in the Dehesa del Mercadillo district with the main town.

Bernardo Crespo, the councillor responsible for Sports and Recreation, mentioned that this project is part of a broader scheme by the town planners and will involve an enhancement of the entire park with areas dedicated to different sports. "The road is dangerous and to go to the park you either take a risky path or you choose not to go at all", he stated. He also added that no areas for motor vehicles to cross will be provided.

The project was approved with the votes in favour coming from the governing party of PP (Partido Popular) and PSOE combined. The socialists pointed to the need to enhance the park. Abstentions came from the minority parties of Con Ronda, between IU, Podemos and Más País. They compared this footbridge to the "white elephant" of another such walkway that has cost one million euros to date and which will connect the future bus station (once completed) with Avenida Victoria. Fran Sancho, spokesperson for Con Ronda, also said that this new footbridge will almost certainly run over budget, as has happened with the one near the new bus station.

Ronda's mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, pointed to the increase in the price of materials for the cost overruns. She said that this footbridge would provide a safe and necessary access "to enhance the value of the Parque Periurbano."

Other agenda items

Monday's plenary session also approved the decommissioning of the Nuestro Padre Jesús school building. The school will close next year due to lack of students and the council plans to convert the schoolhouse into a cultural centre.

It was also approved to hand the building currently occupied by the Casa de la Juventud for youth activities, next to Avenida de Málaga, over to the Junta . The regional government plans to use it to house the administrative headquarters of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park.

Two other items on the agenda of note were the approval of the project to create a new winery in the La Parchite area and the Urban Mobility Plan.