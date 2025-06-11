Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 12:18 Compartir

A court in Ronda has sentenced a man, 44, to four months in prison for threatening to kill the headteacher of the CEIP Juan Carillo - the primary school that his stepdaughter attends. The defendant was tried in a speedy trial after admitting the facts. According to sources, the court has also imposed a one-year restraining order concerning the victim, which also means that the defendant would not be able to go near the school.

The suspect reportedly threatened the headteacher through audio messages he sent to a WhatsApp group that he shares with the rest of the parents of the girl's class. The reason behind his unsolicited demeanour was his stepdaughter's suspension from classes for three days for displaying "intolerable" behaviour towards her classmates and teachers.

The audio recordings, shared and forwarded by the members of the group, spread rapidly and ultimately reached members of the school community and the headteacher himself. The victim of the threats suffered an anxiety attack as a result. He subsequently filed a complaint at Ronda police station.

The girl's family also denounced members of the school's management team for "humiliating and discriminatory treatment" towards the minor. However, the National Police eventually arrested the stepfather for his alleged responsibility in a crime of serious threats.

The events have caused great alarm among teachers and the students' families. On Friday, 6 June, the school called a rally to condemn the incident and sit in silence for five minutes, demonstrating respect for coexistence and school values.

On the same day, the school issued a statement on social media: "We feel obliged to raise our voices in the face of some very serious events that directly undermine the values that underpin our daily work as teachers. The educational community of our school is not only a space for learning, but also an environment of coexistence and security. The values of our school can only be built on respect, dialogue and empathy. Any hint of violence and intimidation has no place in our institution."

The parties involved were summoned on Tuesday, 10 June, for a speedy trial. The detainee agreed with the sentence requested by the public prosecutor: four months in prison and a restraining order.