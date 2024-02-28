Junta protects Ronda building at heart of inception of Andalucía as 'Asset of Cultural Interest'

Vanessa Melgar Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 20:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

The regional ministers of the Junta de Andalucía agreed this Tuesday, on the eve of Andalucía Day on 28 February, to grant the Ronda Casino building the status as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). This is the first step towards fulfilling the announcement already made by the Junta regarding this historic building.

In 1918, the Ronda Casino, in the town's central Plaza del Socorro, was the site of the regionalist assembly which approved the symbols of Andalucía — a significant milestone — presided over by Blas Infante. That gathering, with representatives from the provinces of Seville, Granada, Malaga, Jaén, Cordoba and other Andalusian towns, approved the white and green flag; the coat of arms based on that of the city of Cadiz, with the figure of Hercules holding two lions before the columns; and the motto that appears at the foot of the coat of arms 'Andalucía for itself, for Spain and for Humanity' ('Andalucía para sí, para España y para la Humanidad'), symbols that remain today as official symbols of the Andalusian region.

In this assembly, the programmes that summarised, ordered and systematised the ideas of 'Andalusianism' were also established, the Junta said. "The celebration [of this assembly] culminated the phase of organisation and consolidation of the Andalusian movement, the political demand, anchored in the defence of the historical and cultural identity of Andalucía, which soon became concrete in the demand for an autonomous region… in accordance with the confederative principle reflected in the draft Antequera Constitution of 1883."

The building, which today is the headquarters of the Círculo de Artistas de Ronda, was built in 1821 as a manor house, being the first example of modernist architecture in the town, which has the most important group of buildings of this style in Malaga province. Before becoming the Casino, it was the seat of the town's criminal court , an institution that existed between 1883 and 1890. Later, in 1899, after a refurbishment by the architect Pedro Alonso Gutiérrez, it was acquired by the Círculo de Artistas.

The declaration as an Asset of Cultural Interest for the building also grants protection to the Renaissance-style writing desk around which the participants in the assembly gathered. It is preserved in a room on the first floor.