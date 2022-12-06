Junta moves to create participation council for Sierra de las Nieves With the July 2021 decree that afforded extra protection to this sierra behind the western Costa del Sol, Andalucía now has three national parks in its territory

The Junta de Andalucía, the authority with the responsibility of managing and organising the national parks of the region, is taking steps to create a consultative body for the Sierra de las Nieves following the July 2021 decree that gave the area Parque Nacional status.

This participation council will assume the functions of a board of trustees, as is already the case in Andalucía's two other national parks, Doñana and the Sierra Nevada. The council will include the Andalusian public universities, the Higher Council for Scientific Research, persons of recognised prestige in the scientific-technical field, and non-governmental organisations. There will also be representatives from business organisations, professional agricultural bodies, and other groups with interests in the park.

The decree will also create a management team for the new park which was created for its important geological and natural attributes.

From a geological point of view, the area has one of the best examples in Spain of Mediterranean karst. Its forests represent the most extensive formation of preserved Spanish fir (pinsapo) forests on the Spanish mainland.