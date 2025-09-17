Forest fire breaks out near inland Malaga village

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 09:25 Share

A new forest fire has been declared in Malaga province of Malaga. The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca specialist brigade has reported this Wednesday that a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in a area in Parauta, in the Serranía de Ronda's Genal valley.

The flames were detected at around 2am in the area known as Cortijo El Navazo. According to Plan Infoca on its social media networks, its ground resources have been working throughout the early hours in the area where seven groups of forest firefighters with five fire engines, a special brigade, four operations technicians, an environmental agent, a medical unit and a mobile meteorology and environmental unit have been deployed.

As daylight broke they were joined by aerial resources, specifically two helicopters and two planes, in a bid to control the forest fire.