Foreign cyclist dies after a fall in Serranía de Ronda valley

There has been a new tragedy on the roads of Malaga province. A 41-year-old man has died in Pujerra in the Serranía de Ronda's Genal valley while cycling. According to SUR sources, his body was found next to his bicycle early on Tuesday afternoon. On arrival, the medical team could do nothing more than confirm his death.

The discovery was made at around 4.10pm at the junction of the Igualeja to Júzcar road. Apparently, everything points to a fall as the cause of death, as the cyclist would have fallen down a slope, municipal sources told SUR. However, it will be the autopsy that will determine the circumstances of the death.

Medical personnel, who were only able to certify the man's death, and the Guardia Civil were on the scene, as reported by the 112-Andalucía emergency service control room. According to SUR sources, the victim was a foreigner - although the officers are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased.