Experts rule out that the tremors felt in Malaga province are caused by the rain

Regina Sotorrío Sunday, 8 February 2026, 18:36 Share

They are neither hydro tremors nor are they related to the heavy rain. Experts have ruled out that the tremors felt in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz over the last few days are caused by the storm that has hit the region.

In a categorical message on social media, scientists from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) state that these earthquakes respond to "normal activity in the area and pose no risk, and this has nothing to do with the effects of storms, the filling of aquifers or flooding".

The Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, part of the CSIC, has spoken out against "the chain of misinformation and hoaxes" that attribute seismic movements such as those felt early this Sunday morning in Gaucín and Jimera de Líbar in Malaga, and El Bosque and its surroundings in Cadiz, to the heavy rain.

In fact, on Sunday morning 112 reported two earthquakes: one at 2.43am with a magnitude of 3.7 with an epicentre in Cortes de la Frontera; and it reported alert calls received at around 6 and 7am about another movement in the mountains of Cadiz.

In a video posted on X, researcher Raúl Pérez explains that the CSIC has been analysing these earthquakes that have been occurring in Cadiz and Malaga since 2 February, and firmly states that "there is no scientific evidence" that relates them to the rain.

"They are not hydro-earthquakes. This seismic series corresponds to an outline of a seismically active area such as the province of Cadiz and Malaga," he concludes.