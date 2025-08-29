Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two people carrying 43 doses of pink cocaine arrested during random vehicle check in Ronda

The young man and woman were eventually detained by officers after they tried to evade a police control point

Europa Press

Ronda

Friday, 29 August 2025, 07:21

National Police officers have arrested a young woman and male, 25 and 19, respectively, who were found to be in possession of 43 doses of pink cocaine during a random vehicle check in Ronda.

The incident happened when uniformed officers from the force in the mountain town were carrying out a routine vehicle check on Avenida de Andalucía.

They saw a grey car that made a sharp turn as it approached them, before speeding off in the opposite direction. The vehicle entered a dead-end street and police found four people inside the car - two males and females.

Positive narcotest

While searching the vehicle, police found a container of powdered infant formula, inside which there were 43 doses of a pink substance. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

After officers identified each of the occupants and questioned them about the origin of the drugs, a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman confessed that the substance was theirs, exonerating the other two people with them.

The police arrested the two suspects for their alleged responsibility in a crime against public health. The facts were duly reported to the courts.

