Two people carrying 43 doses of pink cocaine arrested during random vehicle check in Ronda

Europa Press Ronda Friday, 29 August 2025, 07:21

National Police officers have arrested a young woman and male, 25 and 19, respectively, who were found to be in possession of 43 doses of pink cocaine during a random vehicle check in Ronda.

The incident happened when uniformed officers from the force in the mountain town were carrying out a routine vehicle check on Avenida de Andalucía.

They saw a grey car that made a sharp turn as it approached them, before speeding off in the opposite direction. The vehicle entered a dead-end street and police found four people inside the car - two males and females.

Positive narcotest

While searching the vehicle, police found a container of powdered infant formula, inside which there were 43 doses of a pink substance. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

After officers identified each of the occupants and questioned them about the origin of the drugs, a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman confessed that the substance was theirs, exonerating the other two people with them.

The police arrested the two suspects for their alleged responsibility in a crime against public health. The facts were duly reported to the courts.